QBE Named a Top Adoption-Friendly Workplace for 7th Consecutive Year

QBE makes list of Top 100 Adoption-Friendly Workplaces from the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE is once again a recipient of the Adoption-Friendly Workplace Award from the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

(PRNewsfoto/QBE North America) (PRNewswire)

QBE supports employees' efforts to grow their families through adoption by offering eligible employees eight weeks paid parental leave and up to $10,000 financial reimbursement. Additionally, all working parents receive guidance on preparing for parental leave and returning to work, back-up childcare options for when regular care is unavailable, as well as childcare discounts, special needs assistance and educational advising.

"We are proud to once again make the list of adoption-friendly workplaces because supporting the diverse parental needs of our employees is a strong aspect of our culture at QBE," said Joy Matthews, VP Total Rewards, QBE North America. "Our Adoption Assistance Program underscores QBE's commitment to offering meaningful support when employees open their hearts to adoption."

Since 2007, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption has compiled an annual list of the top adoption-friendly workplaces. Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces are determined by an analysis of financial assistance and paid leave for families who adopt, based on surveys completed by employers.

View the complete 2022 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list and other adoption resources for employers at https://www.davethomasfoundation.org/our-programs/adoption-friendly-workplace.

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2021 of $6.3 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QBE North America