MUSICK PEELER'S CHET CRAMIN NAMED AN "OC VISIONARY"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP (MPG) announced that Partner Chet Cramin has been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as an Orange County Visionary in the Professional Services category. The special feature recognizes businesspeople who have elevated themselves beyond corporate titles to become leaders in their fields in Southern California.

"We are proud to see Chet listed among such highly esteemed professionals in Orange County," says Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "This recognition demonstrates Chet's dedication to clients and to the firm."

Cramin's broad background in commercial real estate—including in‑house, transactional and litigation experience in the real estate industry—provides him with a broad and unique perspective on the issues facing his clients today. He is experienced in negotiating virtually all aspects of sophisticated transactions for the acquisition, sale, exchange, financing, ground leasing, leasing, and development of improved and unimproved real estate for both individual and institutional clients. His collaborative, solution-driven approach to client service allows him to help all parties find common ground in high-stakes negotiations while achieving significant outcomes for his clients. Cramin also serves as a strategic business advisor for many of his clients. The publication says his "broad experience in real estate development and contract law covers real property sales transactions, commercial lease negotiations and related construction contracts."

Prior to joining MPG in its Orange County, California office, Cramin spent 20 years as a senior member of the legal team at one of the nation's largest publicly-owned REITs, which developed retail, hotel, office and residential property. He was involved in all aspects of ground-up development and redevelopment, which involved structuring, drafting and negotiating a wide variety of agreements from construction and design, leasing, property management and development agreements, as well as all aspects of the purchase and disposition of real property.

