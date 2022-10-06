Honeybee TMS Connects Shippers to 350 Carriers for Parcel Management

Honeybee TMS partners with ShipEngine to streamline Parcel Management as part of the CTSI-Global logistics ecosystem.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeybee TMS by CTSI-Global, a logistics industry leader in freight payment and transportation management, announces the launch of the innovative Parcel Management application. "The idea is to go all parcel," said Art Saisuphaluck, VP of Enterprise Architecture at CTSI-Global.

Partnering with ShipEngine, part of the Auctane family of brands, enhances parcel rating, validates global addresses, prints labels, and tracks shipments in real time with predictive analytics.

"It's integrating everything into a single platform, rather than having multiple websites and multiple users managing different areas," noted Spencer Gore, Director of Business Analysis at CTSI-Global.

Honeybee TMS Parcel Management connects with over 350 leading regional, national, and global parcel carriers to save time by streamlining parcel shipping execution through one application.

CTSI-Global plans to continue enhancing Parcel Management as integral to shippers' supply chain management, "streamlining their process, making it easier to do it all within a single platform, and saving time," said Mike Maykowski, Director of TMS at CTSI-Global.

"We're excited to bring the ShipEngine technology to users of CTSI-Global's powerful Honeybee TMS. By giving users a one-stop-shop for Parcel Management, growing businesses can become even more efficient," said Jim Gagliardi, General Manager of ShipEngine.

"Now we can facilitate smaller companies in the retail space that have higher volumes with small packages," said Kevin Beall, VP of Business Insight and Analytics at CTSI-Global.

For Trey Willis, CTO at CTSI-Global, the new partnership is all about creating the most intuitive user experience. The new integration facilitates rapid onboarding of global logistics connections while CTSI-Global and Honeybee TMS "focus on delivering a high-quality product and an elegant customer experience."

