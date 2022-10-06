Framework Solutions Launches Medical Affairs Division with Appointment of Key Executive

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Framework Solutions, LLC ("Frameworks" or the "Company"), a leading provider of compliance & technology services to the Life Sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Norm Enriquez, Pharm. D., as Executive Vice President, Medical Affairs, effective October 3, 2022.

Framework Solutions was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT. Frameworks partners with life sciences and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes, providing outsourced professional and consulting services. Frameworks leverages its expertise in the MLR/PRC space to help clients drive quality, efficiency, and compliance. (PRNewsfoto/Framework Solutions) (PRNewswire)

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Norm to the Executive team." said Joe Walsh , CEO of Frameworks.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Norm to the Executive team," said Joe Walsh, CEO of Frameworks. "Norm is an accomplished Medical Affairs leader with a proven track record of success. His extensive knowledge and industry experience is unmatched. We look forward to Norm contributing to the continued growth of the company as we expand our suite of services," added Walsh.

Dr. Enriquez is an experienced Medical Affairs biotech executive, clinician, and entrepreneur with a proven track record of success in building and leading high performing medical teams. Currently, Dr. Enriquez is the Principal at Prescience Biotech Consultancy, a boutique advisory firm working within Life Sciences. Dr. Enriquez' extensive past experience included tenures at CytomX Therapeutics (Vice President, Medical Affairs), The Medical Affairs Company (Principal, TMAC Advisors), Amgen (Executive Director, Global Medical Development), and Sanofi / Aventis (Director, Field-based Medical). Dr. Enriquez also holds academic appointments (Advisor and former Associate Dean and Professor) at the Keck Graduate Institute (Claremont College Consortium).

"I have been very impressed with Frameworks' expertise and growth and look forward to further scaling the business," said Norm Enriquez. "Medical Affairs is a natural extension of Frameworks' established services and offers clients a robust, strategic solution. I'm looking forward to working with the company to build a best-in-class solution," added Norm.

About Framework Solutions:

Framework Solutions provides compliance and technology services support to clinical and commercial-stage organizations across the Life Sciences industries with a specific emphasis on MLR Services and Technology Solutions. For more information, please visit www.framesol.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Marc Ioli

Framework Solutions

Direct +1 860-799-7510 Ext: 333

mioli@framesol.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Framework Solutions