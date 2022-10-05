RBC announces $150,000 donation to support Hurricane Ian relief efforts

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced a donation of $150,000 USD to the American Red Cross in support of people who have been impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Ian. This donation comes from across RBC's U.S. businesses: RBC Capital Markets, RBC Wealth Management, City National Bank, and RBC Bank.

RBC Logo (CNW Group/RBC) (PRNewswire)

RBC has also initiated an internal donation campaign enabling our employees' ability to support the relief efforts.

In addition, RBC Bank has launched a financial relief program that will provide advice and assistance for impacted RBC Bank clients in the region. Affected clients should visit www.rbcbank.com for more information.

Those wanting to help support relief efforts are encouraged to donate to the American Red Cross by visiting redcross.org/donate, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or texting the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

RBC has 257 locations and 15,100+ employees across the U.S., and we are committed to supporting our clients and communities throughout the region.

