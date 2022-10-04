Shady Grove Medical Center Earns Certification in Breakthrough Stroke Treatment from The Joint Commission

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center has earned national certification for mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgical treatment for stroke that studies show can improve outcomes for many patients.

Shady Grove Medical Center attained Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) Certification from The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stoke Association. To earn the certification, Shady Grove met high standards for providing thrombectomy and caring for patients after the procedure.

Thrombectomy is used to treat ischemic stroke, in which a clot blocks an artery to the brain. A skilled endovascular neurosurgeon navigates wires and catheters from the femoral artery, which is in the thigh, through the vessels of the neck and brain to the location of the clot. With the help of a stent, the surgeon removes the clot, allowing the brain to again get the oxygen and nutrients it needs.

Shady Grove added sophisticated biplane imaging equipment and skilled neurosurgeons for thrombectomy in 2019, expanding access to the treatment for residents of Montgomery County, Maryland. Shady Grove is the only hospital outside of the Baltimore area designated as a thrombectomy-capable primary stroke center by the Maryland Institute of Emergency Medical Service Systems.

Mechanical thrombectomy can extend the time window to treat some strokes. Patients brought to a hospital within 4 hours, 30 minutes after their first stroke symptoms might be candidates for the clot-busting medication tPA, or tissue plasminogen activator. Shady Grove's stroke team has earned national recognition for its speed in giving tPA. However, not all stroke patients qualify for tPA, and some patients miss the window to receive it. Mechanical thrombectomy can be an option for certain patients up to 24 hours after stroke symptoms.

"Shady Grove is really excited to be able to offer thrombectomies to the people of Montgomery County," said Perry Smith, MD, Medical Director of Shady Grove's stroke program. "It's definitely a great way to treat strokes, and this certification says that we're good at doing it."

The certification adds to the national recognition for Shady Grove's stroke program. Earlier in 2022, Shady Grove received the American Stroke Association's Get with The Guidelines® Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Elite Plus Honor Roll for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.

Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center is a not-for-profit, 443-bed hospital in Rockville, Maryland, with nationally recognized heart and stroke care, surgical programs, maternity services, cancer care and mental health services. Shady Grove is the largest hospital in the Adventist HealthCare system, with a mission to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing.

