Omni Bridgeway doubles U.S. team in 12 months, announces key promotions and new hires

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Bridgeway is pleased to announce expansion and key promotions within its U.S. team, which has grown by over 100% in the past 12 months.

In New York, Sarah Tsou has been appointed Senior Investment Manager and assumes the role of Portfolio Manager - Global Intellectual Property overseeing Omni Bridgeway's widely recognized IP business and team of dedicated IP professionals. This portfolio role underscores Omni Bridgeway's unique global IP capabilities and worldwide footprint spanning key IP markets.

Fiona Chaney, who heads the company's Los Angeles office, was also recently appointed to Senior Investment Manager and Legal Counsel. Fiona also serves as co-lead of the company's insurance initiatives.

We also congratulate Chris Citro (New York), who has been promoted to Investment Manager and Legal Counsel, with a focus on patents and other intellectual property matters.

Further building out the company's dynamic IP team is Phillip Goter who recently joined as Investment Manager and Legal Counsel. Phil's arrival marks Omni Bridgeway's continued expansion on-the-ground including new operations in the Midwest. Based in Minneapolis, Phil joins from Fish & Richardson with over a decade of experience representing plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes disputes involving patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, antitrust and competition law, and FDA clearance. Phil is an Adjunct Professor at the University of Minnesota Law School and a member of the Expert Network for Lunar Startups, an incubator specializing in growth and innovation for diverse, high-potential entrepreneurs.

In Washington D.C. we welcome Matt Leland as Investment Manager and Legal Counsel. Matt joins us from King & Spalding LLP where he was a commercial litigation partner and successfully litigated diverse legal issues for corporate plaintiffs and defendants in the energy, manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and construction industries. Matt helped clients recover substantial damages in many of his cases, which often involved contract and commercial disputes, government reimbursement claims, unfair business practices, civil RICO, protection of trade secrets, and trademark infringement. Prior to this, Matt was a partner at McDermott Will & Emery LLP.

On the business side, we welcome Joseph Cho as Corporate Counsel based in New York. Joe joins us from Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP where he represented public and private companies in complex mergers and acquisitions. His previous experience includes private practice at Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC.

The U.S. team has also grown its slate of associate investment managers, legal counsel, and business support, doubling Omni Bridgeway's U.S. headcount to over 45 in the past year.

Andrew Saker, Omni Bridgeway's Managing Director & CEO and Chief Strategy Officer – US notes, "We are delighted to welcome Phil, Matt and Joe, and congratulate our investment team colleagues in their promotions. We are committed to attracting and retaining the top talent in the U.S. market who bring a unique combination of legal expertise and financial innovation, to result in the best outcomes for clients. Our model is more than financial – we are skills, plus capital. Companies and law firms in the U.S. are responding to our offering, and this is reflected in our continued growth."

