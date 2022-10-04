MUUTO EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN NORTH AMERICA WITH LAUNCH OF E-COMMERCE SITE

The Beloved Scandinavian Design Brand Brings its Iconic Product Portfolio Directly to North American Consumers

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scandinavian design brand Muuto – part of the MillerKnoll collective – will expand its footprint in North America with the launch of a new e-commerce site on October 4th. The new online store will bring the brand's inspiring portfolio of iconic, contemporary furnishings, lighting and homewares directly to consumers across the U.S. and Canada for the first time.

Muuto, inspired by the Finnish word for new perspectives, "muutos", is well-known for its strong craftsmanship, functionality and bold creative thinking. The Scandinavian brand is beloved by interior designers and connoisseurs around the world. Now, with the introduction of a North American e-commerce site, Muuto is positioned to reach a wider audience of aesthetically-minded consumers who will gain direct access to the brand's distinct product offerings.

"We see a lot of potential for growth in the North American consumer market, and we felt it was crucial to reach this audience in order to increase Muuto's influence as a leading global design brand," says Anders Cleemann, CEO of Muuto. "The new e-commerce site will give consumers in the U.S. and Canada direct access to our product offerings, furthering our ambition to deliver new perspectives on Scandinavian design with accessible, high-quality products across the globe."

"This is an exciting time for MillerKnoll as we are in the midst of a retail expansion across the brand portfolio, both in our physical stores and with our online presence globally," says Debbie Propst, President of Global Retail for MillerKnoll. "We're listening to our customer base and continuing to expand the immersive touchpoints they have with each of our brands , and we look forward to creating more opportunities to bring Muuto's authentic Scandinavian design into the homes of consumers across North America."

Featuring collaborations with some of the world's most talented, curious and innovative designers and studios such as Cecilie Manz, Tom Chung, Sam Hecht and Kim Colin, Form Us With Love, Studiopepe and Big-Game, Muuto offers a solution for each area of the home, from seating, furniture and storage to lighting, accessories and outdoor living. Unified by forward-thinking designs, functionality and a characteristic color palette, Muuto's well-crafted pieces are inspired by the brand's Scandinavian roots and designed with an honest expression to meet the aesthetic and practical needs of the modern consumer.

To celebrate its North American e-commerce launch, Muuto will furnish a private loft at 23 Greene Street in SoHo, New York – called the Muuto Apartment – with a cultivated selection of the brand's most iconic products across all categories. Pieces on display will include the Outline Sofa, Kink Vase, Stacked Storage System, Cover Chair, Connect Soft Sofa, Doze Lounge Chair and Enfold Sideboard, along with recent introductions such as the Oslo Lounge Chair, Sketch Toolbox and the Fiber Arm and Side Chair in a new recycled material. Starting October 4th, consumers in the U.S. and Canada will be able to shop these pieces and more at us.muuto.com.

Following this temporary installation at 23 Greene Street in late 2022, the Muuto Apartment will transition to a year-long pop-up in partnership with Resident: curators of intimate, Michelin-grade dining experiences in unique venues and residential spaces across New York City. The space will be outfitted entirely with Muuto dining furniture, lighting and accessories, offering guests an immersive taste of Scandinavian-inspired contemporary living. The Muuto Apartment will be open to visitors by reservation only. Stay up to date on Resident's line-up for the Muuto Apartment later this year at meetresident.com/reservations.

Follow Muuto on:

Instagram.com/muutodesign

Pinterest.com/muuto

facebook.com/muuto twitter.com/muutodesign

About Muuto

Muuto is rooted in the Scandinavian design tradition characterized by enduring aesthetics, functionality, craftsmanship and an honest expression. By expanding this heritage with forward-looking materials, techniques and bold creative thinking, our ambition is to deliver new perspectives on Scandinavian design.

View original content:

SOURCE Muuto