Geotab, Verizon Connect, and Solera Fleet Solutions Take Top Spots in ABI Research's Commercial Telematics Competitive Ranking

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employing highly configurable and scalable telematics solutions is now a commonplace part of operating commercial fleets of all sizes and vehicle types. Technological advancements continue to create new use cases and capabilities of telematics to enhance fleet performance, improve efficiency, and save costs. In its recent Commercial Telematics Competitive Ranking, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research found that Geotab remains the leader in overall rankings for the top global commercial telematics provider.

ABI 2021 Logo (PRNewsfoto/ABI Research) (PRNewswire)

"Using ABI Research's proven, unbiased innovation/implantation criteria framework, the Commercial Telematics competitive ranking analyzed and ranked 11 suppliers: Geotab, Gurtam, MiX Telematics, Motive, Samsara, Solera Fleet Solutions, Teletrac Navman, Trimble, Webfleet Solutions (formerly TomTom Telematics), Verizon Connect, and Zonar," states Alex McQueen, Research Analyst, Supply Chain Management and Logistics at ABI Research.

For the third year in a row, Geotab secured first place overall and led in implementation. Since 2020, Geotab has grown its market share by around 40%, now with over 3 million commercial fleet subscribers. The company also launched GO9+, an upgraded model of the GO9 telematics device with improved connectivity capabilities. Geotab also boosted its marketplace options through new and expanded partnerships.

Geotab was followed by Verizon Connect in overall second place and Solera Fleet Solutions (formerly Omnitracs) in overall third place. Verizon was also ranked first for innovation, with Solera a close second. This year, Verizon launched the Verizon Connect AI Dashcam, offering road-facing and dual-facing cameras. Verizon also launched updates to its Reveal Field solution and announced a partnership with Sawatch Labs, a fleet electrification analytics firm. Other leaders include Trimble, Zonar, and MiX Telematics.

"In recent years, we have seen an increase in factory-fit telematics, as OEMs are integrating telematics devices into new vehicle models. Considering the decline in the adoption of aftermarket hardware devices over the next five years, Telematics Service Providers (TSPs) must begin to rely more on partnerships with automakers and OEMs," McQueen concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Commercial Telematics Vendors competitive ranking report. This report is part of the company's Supply Chain Management and Logistics research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Competitive Ranking reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation strategies and innovation, coupled with market share analysis, to offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing in comparison to its competitors.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ABI Research