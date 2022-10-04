Funds2Orgs Announces Major Milestone and Growth Plans with Sneakers4Funds

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Funds2Orgs, the nation's largest shoe drive fundraising company, has reached 32 million pounds of footwear that has avoided the landfills and have been reused around the world with its micro-enterprise operations. Since 2013, Funds2Orgs has gone from an idea to an established social enterprise making two strategic acquisitions of competitors and the launch of an internal brand Sneakers4Funds that is focused on the running and athletic community.

Sneakers4Funds was launched in 2016 to help the running community get paid to keep sneakers out of landfills.

"I started Funds2Orgs in my kitchen and today we have over 30 employees, 21 strategic consolidation points and a host of brands that keep the fundraisers flowing," said Wayne Elsey - Founder and CEO.

Sneakers4Funds was launched in 2016 and has evolved to serve the running community through sneaker collections. Running stores, clubs and events can get paid to help keep sneakers out of the landfills. "This segment is rapidly becoming a large part of the overall business. Sneakers4Funds is focused on doing good by helping runners to responsibly recycle their running shoes, with the free Sneakers4Good program," said Elsey. "Effective immediately, we've doubled our compensation to our partners. In addition, we've tested and are now rolling out our nationwide sustainability Incentive Club that will further reward retailers, and partners for their efforts," added Elsey.

In the United States, 300 million pairs of shoes go into landfills every year. The average American throws away 81 pounds of clothing and shoes annually. It can also take anywhere from 25 to 1,000 years for a shoe to decompose. With the focus on upcycling and sustainability, free programs like Sneakers4Good continue to be an innovative way to recycle and raise money that aligns with the values and interests of runners and communities seeking to offer people impactful opportunities in the circular economy.

"To further exemplify the commitment to servicing the growth, we're expanding our sales team by 70% over the next 3 months and adding operational support. Our company has a solid commitment to service, answering the phones, as well as a 24/7 live person chat. This golden rule is front and center in how we manage our prospects and partners. We're thrilled to keep 32 million pounds out of landfills, but we all can do so much more," added Elsey.

For more information about Sneakers4Funds, please visit Sneakers4Funds.com.

About Wayne Elsey and Sneakers4Funds

Wayne Elsey founded both Funds2Orgs and Sneakers4Funds, making it the leading shoe drive fundraising company and social enterprise in North America. As an innovator and business disruptor, Elsey is a contributor to Forbes, and has been featured on NBC Nightly News, Good Morning America, Today Show, Runner's World, & Fox News. Elsey is the author of several books.

Sneakers4Funds was born out of a demand to help runners, running retailers and race directors by responsibly recycling their used running shoes. Our free programs allow stores and groups to support their teams and community efforts that demonstrate impact and social responsibility. Sneakers4Funds works globally in partnership with micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations around the globe.

