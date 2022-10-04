Dr. Tim Holland Installed as President of Minnesota Dental Association

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Tim Holland was installed as president of the Minnesota Dental Association (MDA) for the 2022-2023 term at the Association's annual House of Delegates meeting in Rochester.

A graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College in 1988, Dr. Holland, went on to earn his D.D.S. degree at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, graduating in 1992. He subsequently served in a General Practice Residency program at the Minneapolis VA Hospital.

He has been involved in organized dentistry for a number of years, having served on the MDA's Dental Education Committee, Dental Marketplace Committee, and Dental Practice and Operations Task Force. He has twice served as president of the Southeastern District Dental Society (SEDDS) and as a SEDDS trustee, fulfilling a three-year term. Additionally, he's served as an MDA delegate at the American Dental Association House of Delegates.

Dr. Holland is an active volunteer in his community, serving as the treasurer for the Children's Remedial Fund and as a board member and collaborative dentist for Let's Smile. He volunteers his time and talents at the Owatonna Free Dental Clinic. He is also a member of the Spear Faculty Club and leader of the NOW Spear Study Club. He is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Dr. Holland practices in Owatonna. He and his wife, Diane, have two children. When not practicing dentistry, Dr. Holland loves to golf competitively and travel.

The Minnesota Dental Association is the voice of dentistry in Minnesota, representing practicing dentists. It is committed to the highest standards of oral health and access to care for all Minnesotans. Learn more at: www.mndental.org.

