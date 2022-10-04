Contests
CODX ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 17, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Shareholders

Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased the publicly traded securities of Co-Dx during the period of May 12, 2022 through the close of the market on August 11, 2022 (4:00 p.m. ET).
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in CODX:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/co-dx-class-action-loss-submission-form?id=32321&from=4

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. NEWS - CODX NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for the Company's Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test had plummeted throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and (ii) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Co-Dx you have until October 17, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Co-Dx securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the CODX lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/co-dx-class-action-loss-submission-form?id=32321&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.