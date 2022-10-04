Ascent Aerospace to Host MFG Day 2022

MACOMB, Mich., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Aerospace, a leading provider of tooling systems, factory automation and integration services, will join manufacturing companies throughout the USA in the month of October for the annual celebration of MFG Day, a nationwide initiative to encourage students to pursue a career in manufacturing.

Ascent Aerospace to host high school students for Manufacturing Day 2022 (PRNewswire)

MFG Day is spearheaded by The Manufacturing Institute (TMI) with the objective to support and grow the manufacturing industry for futures to come. Ascent Aerospace is honored to be an event participant in order to bring awareness to the financially rewarding job opportunities and stability of careers in the industry. "There are millions of modern manufacturing jobs coming online in the next decade with a projected 4 million manufacturing jobs needing to be filled in the USA alone", stated by TMI.

During the first week of October to kick-off the events, each of Ascent's two Michigan facilities will host high school students along with parents and educators, where they will get to meet managers, talk with industry professionals, see visual presentations of real-life tasks and responsibilities as well as participate in hands-on activities. At Ascent's California facility in Santa Ana, California later in the month, students will get to experience all of the above, plus see the large format 3D printer in action. Ascent Aerospace is committed to promoting and encouraging students to pursue different careers in all facets of manufacturing.

To learn more about Ascent Aerospace and the available internships and career opportunities Ascent has to offer, visit www.ascentaerospace.com and join a team working to inspire the next generation of flight.

About Ascent Aerospace

Ascent Aerospace is a world renowned, single-source provider of turnkey production and automated assembly systems for the aerospace, defense and space industries. As the industry's largest tooling and automation group, Ascent produces a full suite of composite tooling, including layup molds, mandrels, bond tools, and trim and drill fixtures, including the largest Invar molds ever made for aerospace. In addition, Ascent offers automated, high-precision drilling and fastening systems, having installed more than 2,200 systems globally. As an assembly line integrator, Ascent works with airframers to develop their project and see it through from process design and engineering through build and installation, to ensure it is an efficient and cost-effective solution.

