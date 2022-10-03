SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of WalkMe Ltd. - WKME

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of WalkMe Ltd. ("WalkMe" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WKME). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP) (PRNewswire)

The investigation concerns whether WalkMe and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around June 15, 2021, WalkMe conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 9.25 million shares of WalkMe stock priced at $31.00 per share. Then, on September 12, 2022, WalkMe issued a press release announcing the departure of the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Casey, stating that "[a]fter nearly three years of financial leadership, Casey is leaving to pursue another opportunity." Since the IPO, WalkMe's stock price has fallen sharply, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP