Scenthound opening new store in Mountain Brook, AL

With success at the Lee Branch location, Scenthound quickly expands to new market

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenthound, the new dog grooming concept that is taking Birmingham by storm, is opening a new location in Mountain Brook! This is the second of at least ten stores that business partners Jacob Lee and Brett Basik plan to open between the Birmingham and Nashville metro areas.

Scenthound handles your dog’s basic hygiene and grooming needs, so you don’t have to worry about it (PRNewswire)

"We have been absolutely thrilled by the response from the greater Birmingham community," said Jacob. "Since opening in February, we now have over 700 members of our Monthly Care Club and have had over 4,500 dog visits. This means more dogs get the care they need to stay clean and healthy - the fulfillment of our mission."

Embedded in the name, Scenthound focuses on the five core areas of maintenance that all dogs need: Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails and Teeth. Monthly memberships, starting at $35, include a bath, ear cleaning, nail clip, and teeth brushing. Haircuts and other services can be added on as needed.

The Mountain Brook store will be located next to Mexico Lindo at 354 Hollywood Blvd and is scheduled to open early November.

