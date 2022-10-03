Net Health® Continues Expansion into Senior Living Marketplace via New Partnership with Alinea

Agreement highlights company's commitment to expanding footprint in growing market.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health recently entered into an exclusive partnership with Alinea for its proprietary software platform, Net Health® Therapy for Senior Living. Under the partnership, Alinea's workflow automation and patient and family engagement capabilities have been integrated into Net Health's platform, providing one of the most comprehensive technology solutions for senior living rehabilitation providers.

Net Health is one of the nation's largest providers of specialty electronic health record (EHRs) platforms and analytic technologies. Net Health's solutions are currently used in more than 16,000 Skilled Nursing and Senior Living facilities, serving the largest providers in the market.

Alinea is a powerful highly configurable platform for rehabilitation providers serving senior living facilities that streamlines workflows and engages patients, powers of attorney, and family members, including digitized intake and co-pay collection The partnership further expands Net Health clients' capacity to seamlessly serve the senior living community.

There are currently more than 810,000 people residing in assisted living facilities in the U.S. It's estimated that the nation will need nearly 1 million new senior living units by 2040.1 Ensuring patients at those facilities have access to quality rehabilitation programs is a necessary and important service. In-house and contracted rehab therapists will use the Alinea and Net Health technologies to provide critical functions, including operational, clinical, billing and revenue cycle management.

"We see a real need in the growing senior living marketplace to support the engagement of remote family members who make important decisions, on behalf of their loved ones," said Josh Pickus, CEO of Net Health. "This partnership is a win for both our companies and thousands of senior living facilities looking for targeted solutions that meet the challenges of today."

Net Health's technology enables rehab therapists working in senior living facilities to drive more efficient operations, focus more on clients' needs and optimize their revenue cycle. The Alinea + Net Health® partnership further expands those capabilities by streamlining other critical functions and allowing therapy teams to effortlessly connect with all relevant external parties – for example, patients, families and those with powers of attorney – through a single automated process.

"When we started developing our technology, we saw the growing strain and frustration of manual processes and disjointed systems. Precious time and money were wasted toggling between incompatible applications and communicating back and forth via emails, phone calls, faxes, texts, and mail, all of which detracted from providing the best care possible," said Carol Vance, Alinea CEO. "We listened closely and created solutions that allow our clients to streamline and accelerate critical workflows, while ensuring compliance, optimizing quality, and increasing revenue. Expanding our capabilities further through Net Health will give us exceptional positioning in the market and help our organizations continue to meet our goals for growth."

For more information, visit Net Health Therapy for Senior Living.

About Net Health

Net Health provides specialized solutions for specialized care anywhere. Net Health solutions are trusted in more than 23,000 facilities across the continuum of care. Our EHR software enables caregivers and their organizations to engage effectively with patients, streamline documentation, staff efficiently, secure maximum appropriate reimbursement and maintain regulatory compliance. Our unique approach to analytics seamlessly presents insights in clinical and operational workflows to improve care and business performance. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

About Alinea

Alinea is a web-based platform for rehabilitation providers that automates workflows on a customized basis to drive efficiency, compliance, and reimbursement. Alinea reduces the administrative burden on clinicians and increases the capacity of centralized teams, while effectively engaging patients, responsible parties, and families. Exclusively integrated with Net Health, Alinea is on a mission to give clients a competitive edge as they optimize the delivery of profitable, patient centered care to senior adults in Assisted Living, Independent Living, and Skilled Nursing Facilities, as well as in the Home. For more information, visit www.alineawellness.com.

