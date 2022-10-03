General Automation Lab Technologies is now Isolation Bio

Company rebranded to better align with its microbial isolation and cultivation focus

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isolation Bio, Inc., previously operating as General Automation Lab Technologies (GALT), Inc., has announced its rebranding effort to better reflect the company's mission to provide innovative products and services that enable customers to do automated, fast and cost-effective isolation and cultivation of bacteria.

Isolation Bio will continue to offer high-throughput technologies that enable researchers, in both academia and industry, to discover previously uncultivated bacterial species, better understand the microbiome and develop novel microbial products that can be used to improve the health of humans, animals, crops and the environment.

"The name change really reflects the core mission of the company which is to allow researchers to isolate single strains of bacteria at industrial scale easily, and in some cases isolate strains that are out of reach of current antiquated methods," said Todd Krueger, an Isolation Bio board member. "This should greatly broaden the available universe of microbes for the discovery and development of novel therapies."

About Isolation Bio

Isolation Bio Inc, a privately held company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area, is a leading developer of next-generation cultivation platform for microbiome research and microbial product development, addressing high-impact markets including human health, agriculture, environmental science, and microbial products for industrial use. Until now, advances in these areas have been limited by century-old tools that have low productivity and do not scale. Isolation Bio's Prospector® platform streamlines and automates the most difficult and labor-intensive aspects of microbiology to enable scalable screening, cultivation, and analysis of microorganisms. The core technology for the company is the Prospector® discovery platform that integrates a highly dense array of nanoscale cultivation chambers that can grow thousands of microcolonies in parallel with a bench-top system that automates the cultivation workflow through software-driven imaging, picking and transfer of single isolates into standard multi-well plates for downstream analysis. For more information, please visit isolationbio.com.

