FlowPlay Launches In-Game Fundraiser to Raise Funds for American Cancer Society Patient Navigation Programs

Player-driven fundraising efforts will support program aimed at improving the overall care experience for cancer patients

SEATTLE, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPlay , creator of one of the most powerful connected gaming platforms, announced the launch of a new in-game fundraising campaign on behalf of the American Cancer Society (ACS). Today, FlowPlay kicks off a fundraiser to support patient navigation programs, evidence-based interventions that connect cancer patients with volunteer health system navigators who can provide personalized assistance to patients, families, and caregivers, from diagnosis through survivorship. Throughout the month of October, players within FlowPlay's flagship social casino, Vegas World , can contribute directly to ACS's Patient Navigation efforts.

Patient navigation programs are of benefit to anyone receiving a cancer diagnosis but are particularly important for patients who experience hurdles to receiving equitable healthcare due to social, cultural, or economic barriers. Navigators include nurses, health advisors, social workers and others in the healthcare field who can help patients overcome financial, language and transportation barriers to care, improving quality of care and progressing health equity. Data shows that care provided through patient navigation programs decreases hospitalization and ICU admissions, and improves timely diagnostic follow up and adherence to screening and treatment schedules. Navigation programs provide each patient with the opportunity for customized care, ultimately helping to ensure that all patients have a fair opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer.

"Cancer patients have faced unique clinical, social, and financial challenges in the wake of the global pandemic," said Ryan Okita, Senior Director, Cancer Support Program Management with American Cancer Society. "We are so proud to partner with organizations such as Flowplay and their Vegas World players, allowing us to take on initiatives that can help patients overcome barriers and receive the best care for their diagnosis.

All Vegas World players will have the opportunity to donate directly to the American Cancer Society from October 3 through October 31 by purchasing a virtual in-game branded charm. A long-standing supporter of ACS, FlowPlay has raised more than $400,000 through previous campaigns, and is on track to reach half a million dollars by the end of 2022. FlowPlay also participated in the 2022 ACS Fit2Be Cancer Free Challenge, raising over $28,000 and ranking 4th in the nation and 1st in the Pacific Northwest for funds raised.

"Navigating a cancer diagnosis from insurance, medications, and getting to and from treatment can be incredibly daunting for a patient and their loved ones; having reliable and knowledgeable support to guide you through the process is invaluable," said Derrick Morton, President and Co-Founder, FlowPlay. "I am incredibly proud of the FlowPlay community for the unwavering support they demonstrate for the American Cancer Society through various initiatives."

ACS is committed to enhancing patient navigation programs and has awarded $4.2 million in multi-year grants to 14 health systems to enhance oncology patient navigation and address and overcome barriers to personalized, timely, and equitable access to care for cancer patients and their families. Each health system selected will receive $300,000 to fund patient navigation programs.

Anyone needing information and support can call 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.

To learn more about the American Cancer Society and how to donate, please visit: http://www.cancer.org .

About FlowPlay

