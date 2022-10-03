a360media Selects Darwin CX as Media Fulfillment Partner

More than a dozen a360media brands will implement Darwin CX's SaaS application for subscription fulfillment, renewals, and customer service in the coming months

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to further modernize and advance its data-focused operations, a360media, the media arm of accelerate360, has named Darwin CX its partner for subscription management and fulfillment services, effective July 2023. The Darwin CX platform is designed to supercharge subscriber acquisition, retention, and loyalty by offering a single customer service profile across media brands with one, consolidated subscriber management tool.

"Transformative innovation is core to our values and fundamental to the way we approach business across the industries in which we operate," said a360media's Chief Media Officer and President, Doug Olson. "We're certain Darwin's technology will help our media brands deliver a seamless customer experience, while supporting audience development and process automation."

a360media brands, including Us Weekly and Women's World, will leverage Darwin CX's Core programming, which includes end-to-end subscription management (marketing campaign management, customer care, customized campaign order pages, reporting and analytics, and transaction processing) and real-time analytics. Unlike tiered billing systems, Darwin's all-inclusive billing structure encourages subscriber database growth without substantial incremental fees. Additional features include D2C subscription box solutions as well as paywall services that automate and accelerate digital conversions.

"We understand the world of media is advancing at a rate like never before, so we've developed a tool that supports, evolves, and grows as fast as the industry," said Darwin CX CEO Laas Turnbull. "Unlike convoluted legacy programs, our cloud-based platform offers publishers real-time campaign management and reporting, as well as advanced AI to support growth and retention."

a360media plans to launch the program next year alongside several industry partners to unlock efficiencies across the industry. Comag Marketing Group (CMG), North America's premier magazine retail sales and brand marketer, anticipates a great deal of interest from its client base.

"As our valued publishing clients are faced with increasing cost pressures, CMG is eager to offer whatever support we can to help them reduce their costs and improve efficiency," said CMG Executive Vice President Mike Gillen. "That could mean an introduction to Darwin CX, hooking them into a360media's scale in Consumer Marketing and Production Operations, or even leveraging a360 Corporate Strategic Sourcing expertise. CMG is here to support clients in any way that we can."

Darwin CX services more than 300 media titles, offering elite customer service, fast turnaround times, and a refined onboarding process.

About a360media

accelerate360's media group, a360media, includes well-known brands in celebrity/entertainment, women's lifestyle, and men's active lifestyle, engaging millions of consumers monthly across multichannel platforms including digital, magazine, and social media channels.

About accelerate360

accelerate360 is an omnichannel sales, distribution and logistics, marketing and media company that unlocks growth for retailers and brands at the intersection of culture, content, and commerce. For more than 100 years, with delivery to over 56,000 retail locations weekly, the company's customized solutions have connected people, products, and point of sale with a specialization in General Merchandise, Health, Beauty, and Wellness categories. Headquartered in Atlanta, accelerate360 has offices and fulfillment centers strategically positioned across the United States and is proud to employ more than 1,300 employees.

About Darwin CX

Darwin CX is a transformative SaaS platform at the leading edge of the subscription economy. It helps brands accelerate acquisition and retention—and increase loyalty—through innovative and customized check-out pages, targeted audience offerings, real-time A/B testing, and best-in-class analytics. The Darwin platform enables clients to have complete freedom and control over customer data in order to tailor the best possible customer experiences.

