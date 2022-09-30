QunaSys Co-Organizes International Training Workshop on Quantum Computing for Chemistry

TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QunaSys and the University of Strasbourg launch " Quantum Computing for Chemistry – The Next Revolution ," an intensive five-day industry training event that will be held from Monday Oct. 24 to Friday Oct. 28 as part of the QAREER pilot of the EU Quantum flagship's QTEdu learning ecosystem.

(PRNewsfoto/QunaSys Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The workshop will be led by instructors from industry and academia specialized in quantum information, quantum chemistry, experimental and theoretical physics from QunaSys and the University of Strasbourg.

The training covers real world examples to help students understand the applicability of quantum computing in the chemistry field. Presented in a modular format, the workshop can be taken as a general overview of quantum computing and its industry applicability, a hands-on coding program to learn quantum computing algorithms and use case development, or as an end-to-end program covering both modules. Following successful completion of the training, students will receive an official certificate.

The training workshop is endorsed Japan's largest Quantum Practical Application Research Consortium (QPARC) that has retrained more than 170 students from 50 major Japanese corporations and the French Public Quantum Computing Infrastructure aQCess Atomic Quantum Computing as a Service, managed by the French National Research Agency under the Investments of the Future Program (reference ANR-21-ESRE-0032).

Training the workforce to be quantum-ready is crucial for corporations to be able to embrace the quantum revolution. Chemistry is considered one of the most promising fields for quantum computing advantage and this affects agriculture, aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, electronics, energy, or pharma. Tennin Yan, QunaSys CEO

Academia and Industry must work together to provide training opportunities in quantum that bridge foundational concepts with real-world practical applications. This is the first step towards unlocking the full potential of quantum computing for chemistry, innovative materials, and beyond. Shannon Whitlock, Professor at the University of Strasbourg



For more information please visit the workshop site , and register here.

About QunaSys Inc.

QunaSys is the world's leading developer of innovative algorithms in chemistry focused on accelerating the development of quantum technology applicability. QunaSys enables maximization of the power of quantum computing through its advanced joint research that addresses cutting-edge technologies providing Qamuy™, the most powerful quantum chemical calculation cloud software; fostering development of collaboration through QPARC industry consortium; and working with research institutions from academia and government. QunaSys software runs on multiple technology platforms with applicability in all chemical related industries to boost quantum computing adoption.

About the University of Strasbourg

The University of Strasbourg (UNISTRA) is one of the largest universities in France, with nearly 51 000 students (including 20% of international students) and over 2800 teachers-researchers. The event will take place at the ISIS institute of the University of Strasbourg and the CNRS - one of the leading research institutes in France and internationally. Founded in 2002 by Nobel Prize Laureate Mr Jean-Marie Lehn, it focuses on developing and promoting top level multidisciplinary fundamental and applied research at the interface between Chemistry, Physics and Biology. In 2019, the University of Strasbourg and the CNRS officially founded the new European Center for Quantum Sciences (CESQ) attached to ISIS, which aims to develop new lines of research and technology exploiting quantum principles, at the frontiers to chemistry, physics, materials science, and computing.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QunaSys Inc.