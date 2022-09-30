MAXIMBET BEGINS MULTI-STATE EXPANSION WITH LAUNCH IN INDIANA

Lifestyle sports betting brand entry into Hoosier State debuts new best-in-class technology, microbetting, innovative promos and more

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MaximBet, the lifestyle online sports betting and casino brand operated in partnership with media powerhouse, Maxim, announced today the launch of its sportsbook in Indiana, the second live U.S. state for the emerging sports betting brand.

The launch is the first for MaximBet featuring its new, expansive sports betting service and user experience technology developed in partnership with Kambi Group and White Hat Gaming. The rollout in Indiana sets the path for rapid expansion in several additional markets including Iowa, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ohio, among others, as well the Canadian province of Ontario.

"We're unwavering in our commitment to bring sports fans the greatest sports betting experience in the world, and that starts with premium content and a world-class betting environment," said Daniel Graetzer, Founder and CEO, MaximBet. "We will move quickly to bring our unique value proposition to players throughout the country. To begin now just as the NFL season is revving up and with NHL, NBA and college basketball action right around the corner, we couldn't be more excited about our future."

Through this partnership, MaximBet will leverage Kambi's best-in-class betting solutions as well as its expertise in compliance, risk management and sports integrity. The enhanced sportsbook will feature an array of market-leading offerings like microbetting, tens of thousands of markets, Bet Builder, plus Kambi's popular parlay product, Teaser+.

"We are thrilled to go live with MaximBet as they seek to become a leading sports betting brand and deliver an engaging experience to their players," said Kristian Nylén, Kambi Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Their customer-first mentality makes their debut launch in Indiana an exciting opportunity for both parties as well as bettors in the midwestern state."

MaximBet is made up of a leading sports betting and casino website, MaximBet.com, and tailor-made native iOS and Android apps that allow users to bet on sports and casino. The brand leverages Maxim's large, integrated network of print, digital and social platforms and events to engage the loyal Maxim community alongside its community of sports bettors.

With White Hat Gaming, MaximBet unlocks an unmatched, full-service online gaming platform and PAM solution, including proprietary technology such as in-house cashier and first-to-market traveling wallet.

"White Hat Gaming and MaximBet have had a shared vision of delivering a best-in-class gaming experience for its users since the very beginning of our relationship," said Phil Gelvan, CEO of White Hat Gaming. "Our ability to help manage the PAM technology will enable MaximBet to continue focusing on their aggressive growth plans over the next year."

To support the launch, MaximBet is offering a first-time deposit match up to $250, as well as preparing "Super Freaky Odds Boosts" daily for players. Opportunities to earn tickets to Maxim parties, brand merchandise and other exclusive events will be announced soon.

Carousel Group, the parent company for MaximBet, entered into a multi-state, 10-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment that enables the MaximBet brand to rapidly secure market access to states across the country. MaximBet also operates MaximBet Play, its first free-to-play game available nationwide and in Canada.

Nicki Minaj, the most successful female rapper of all time, serial entrepreneur and media mogul, was announced this summer as the company's newest investor, board member and global ambassador. The multi-year agreement includes Minaj appearing in MaximBet ads, website, sportsbook and casino promotions. Along with the multi-year partnership with Minaj, MaximBet also partnered this year with professional baseball player, Charlie Blackmon, becoming the first sportsbook to partner with an active MLB player.

About MaximBet

MaximBet, which is owned and operated by Carousel Group and in partnership with Maxim Magazine, is an immersive entertainment and lifestyle experience, bringing the best in online betting and the coolest real-world experiences all onto one platform. MaximBet gives players incredible real-life and virtual access to celebrities, athletes, and influencers, and let guests truly live the Maxim lifestyle wherever they live and play. MaximBet is an Approved Gaming Operator of Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house-developed software platform. Kambi's 30-plus customers include ATG, Churchill Downs, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Penn National Gaming and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 950 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States. Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

About White Hat Gaming

White Hat Gaming is a state-of-the-art iGaming platform, purpose built for the US-market, providing a secure, scalable and flexible solution. Our proprietary product includes player account management (PAM) and a digital wallet via a fully centralised back office, fraud detection and prevention tools, CRM integration, a content management system, plus much more. As an aggregator of third-party providers, White Hat Gaming provides market-leading content, including Kambi Sportsbook and over 130 leading games providers. The company's other division White Hat Studios is a dedicated US market content supplier offering Slot content, Jackpot Slots, RNG Table games as well as some of the biggest brand content in the industry.

