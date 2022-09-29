SATA GROUP LAUNCHES ITS WINTER SCHEDULE AND A 10% TRAVEL AGENT COMMISSION PROMOTION

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SATA Azores Airlines launches its Winter 22/23 schedule. All flights are operated by the fuel efficient A321 Neo LR. Schedule, timings, and aircraft refer to a typical winter week. For further information, please consult the GDS or azoresairlines.pt

Boston

SATA Azores Airlines will be flying directly into Ponta Delgada from Boston on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with returning flights on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

New York

This winter SATA Azores Airlines will also be continuing itsr service from New York (JFK) to Ponta Delgada and Funchal. The flight from JFK to PDL will operate on Friday and Saturday, returning on Thursday and Saturday. The flight from JFK to FNC will depart on Thursday and return on Friday.

10% commission promotion.

Earn 10% Commission on flights from New York to the Azores and Madeira. Flights from New York (JFK) to Ponta Delgada (PDL), Lisbon (LIS), Porto (OPO), Paris (CDG), Praia (RAI), and Funchal (FNC) via the Azores and Madeira qualify. This promotional commission is only valid for sales ticketed between September 26 - October 31, 2022, with travel between October 1 - December 14, 2022.

Details:

Valid only for JFK Gateway, must be plated and booked on SATA Azores Airlines operated flights, commission must be taken at time of ticketing and reported through ARC, agents must apply the commission manually, only valid for Azores Airlines operated flights, and nets not included.

About SATA Group

Established in the Azores in 1941, and with more than eighty years of history, SATA Group has at its core the depth of the Azorean soul and is committed to overcoming the archipelago's isolation. Composed of two airlines (SATA Air Açores and Azores Airlines) and an aerodrome managing body in the Archipelago of the Azores, the SATA Group has affirmed itself as an international airline that embraces the mission of building Atlantic bridges between the Azores and the world. SATA Airlines currently operates a network of regular national and international routes, playing an essential role in the economic and social development of the Autonomous Region of the Azores.

