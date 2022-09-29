New Workplace Wellbeing Leadership Retreat Launches April 2023

Looking for the fast track to mastering Workplace Wellbeing Strategy?

NEW YORK and PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Posa launches a, first-of-its-kind, Workplace Wellbeing Leadership Retreat, taking place in Crete, Greece on April 20, 2023. A limited availability opportunity to deepen your understanding, directly experience wellbeing and develop a comprehensive strategy in just one week.

Organizations are realizing that employee wellbeing needs to be a priority, but they struggle to figure out what to do.

Despite the fact that many organizations are prioritizing employees' mental health, according to a Deloitte report , only 56% of employees think that their company's executives care about their wellbeing. This retreat will help leaders shift that narrative.

"I wanted to create an experience for executives who are genuinely passionate about improving employee wellbeing... but just don't know where to start. And I wanted to give them a clear-cut strategy and a powerful framework that would enable them to go back to their organizations with exactly what they need to make long-term, sustainable changes to their culture."

After working closely with Deepak Chopra for many years, Danielle is no stranger to the topic of wellbeing. This unique retreat was developed with the direct support of world-leading experts and the collective drive of a like-minded peer group. It combines a powerful curriculum with direct experience to accelerate understanding and strategy development.

"Danielle is truly an expert in the development of integrated wellbeing strategies. She worked alongside my leadership team to help us clarify our vision for the future, create a holistic wellbeing framework and strategy and then develop the specific tactics to bring it to life in our organization. She has become a key thought partner and advisor for me, my team, and our organization." –says KJ Payette, Chief People Officer, Panera Bread. "I highly recommend you attend her workshop to help yourself and your leadership team accelerate your progress toward building a sustainable culture of wellbeing."

Executives who attend the event should expect the following:

Walk away with a framework that provides complete clarity around the various components of workplace wellbeing

A strategic three to five-year wellbeing plan for the organization

Learn how to build internal buy-in amongst the leadership team using a bulletproof business case for wellbeing

Learn how to properly measure wellbeing and evidence organizational benefits

Learn how to navigate the complicated wellbeing marketplace and get a list of vetted partners

