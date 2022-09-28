SI GROUP EXPANDS LUBRICANT ADDITIVE PORTFOLIO WITH NEW AMINIC ANTIOXIDANT

Company adding capacity to produce ETHANOX™ 4757 aminic antioxidant in India

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group, a leading performance additives company, announced today it will add manufacturing capabilities and capacity to begin producing ETHANOX™ 4757 aminic antioxidant at its Rasal, India facility. ETHANOX™ 4757 is an octylated-butylated diphenylamine primary antioxidant used in lubricants, greases, industrial, automotive and heat transfer fluids. Commercial materials are anticipated to be available in Q4 2022 and will add several thousand tons of availability of this critical chemistry.

SI Group Corporate Logo. (PRNewsFoto/SI Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Learn more about ETHANOX™ 4757 aminic antioxidant by visiting www.siigroup.com.

This new product complements SI Group's existing range of antioxidants for lubricants and will strengthen the company's product offerings for lubricant customers. ETHANOX™ 4757 aminic antioxidant is designed to extend the life of lubricants and is a crucial part of additive packages. "SI Group has been a leading supplier of phenolic antioxidants for decades and we're excited to expand our portfolio to include aminic antioxidants. Leveraging our backward integration, SI Group will be able to offer our customers additional security of supply for this key material," said Stuart McTavish, Market Development Manager – Fuel and Lubricant Additives at SI Group.

SI Group continues to create value for its lubricant customers through its offerings. "We are committed to the lubricant market and delivering solutions that meet the industry's needs. Aminic antioxidants are vital to lubricant additive packages and by adding capacity in this key region, our customers around the world will benefit," said Chuck Reardon, VP – Industrial Solutions at SI Group.

SI Group markets its fuel and lubricants antioxidant portfolio under the ETHANOX™ brand name. ETHANOX™ 4757 antioxidant can be utilized across a variety of industrial, grease, and transportation lubricant applications.

About SI Group

SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates. SI Group solutions are essential to enhancing the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods within the plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, and pharmaceutical industries. SI Group's global manufacturing footprint includes 20 facilities on three continents, serving customers in 80 countries with approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. In 2021, SI Group received a gold award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis and is ranked among the top five percent of more than 50,000 worldwide companies. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

Media Contact: Joseph Grande

ph: + 1.413.684.2463

joe@jgrandecommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SI Group, Inc.