MENZ BONNER KOMAR & KOENIGSBERG LLP SECURES $2.5 MILLION WHISTLEBLOWER SETTLEMENT WITH PUBLIC CONSULTING GROUP

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Menz Bonner Komar & Koenigsberg LLP has secured a settlement in a whistleblower case against Public Consulting Group LLC ("PCG"). PCG, which is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, provides consulting and operational services for public sector health, education, and human service agencies and authorities. As it relates to the matter being settled, PCG, pursuant to a contract with the State of New Jersey, provided administrative support for New Jersey's Special Education Medicaid Initiative ("SEMI") program.

Philip R. Sellinger, United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced the settlement, under which Menz Bonner Komar & Konigsberg's client, Shane Shackford, Psy.D., will receive 21% of the recovery from the settlement. The Office's press release is here: https://www.justice.gov/usao-nj/pr/massachusetts-company-enters-settlement-agreement-resolve-claims-medicaid-over-billing.

Mr. Shackford, brought forward the allegations against PCG in 2012. According to the settlement agreement, Relator alleged that PCG and various New Jersey school districts made or caused to be made false claims in connection with the State of New Jersey's SEMI program. Relator alleged that PCG caused local school districts to submit claims to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") for evaluation services that PCG knew or should have known were not covered by Medicaid. The United States contends that PCG submitted or caused to be submitted claims for payment to the Medicaid Program.

David Koenigsberg, stated "This case is a powerful illustration of how the False Claims Act enables individuals to step forward and expose significant fraud and how whistleblower law is particularly effective in helping the government expose abuses in government funded programs. We thank the New Jersey United States Attorney's Office for working with us and our client to bring this case to a successful conclusion."

David Koenigsberg, who was the Chief of the Affirmative Civil Enforcement Unit of the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, has used whistleblower laws to recover more than $1 billion for federal, state and local governments in cases involving taxes, Medicare, Medicaid, defense contracts, government funded research, banking, education programs, and government contracting.

Menz Bonner Komar & Koenigsberg LLP provides litigation services in a variety of areas including whistleblower cases, insurance coverage, personal injury, product liability, contract, and other business-related litigation.

