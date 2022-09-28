Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Goes "Full Throttle" into Rocket League Esports with Launch of Two Professional Teams

Gen.G and Mobil 1 combine industry expertise in motorsports and esports with innovative partnership

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G and the world's leading synthetic motor oil Mobil 1 today announced a joint, first-of-its-kind Rocket League program: Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing. Elevating its existing relationship with Rocket League, Mobil 1 is expanding its partnership with Gen.G to create two Rocket League teams - one men's and one women's. In addition to the competitive teams, two Rocket League content creators will join the program to elevate the experience for fans on and off the field.

Gen.G and Mobil 1 combine industry expertise in motorsports and esports with innovative partnership (PRNewswire)

Rocket League Championship Series and Women's Carball Championship

The men's competitive team will compete under "Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing" in the 2022-2023 North American Rocket League Championship Series (NA RLCS), where Mobil 1 has been a sponsor since 2018. Maintaining both organizations' dedication to gender equity, the women's competitive team, "Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Black," will compete in Season 5 of the Women's Carball Championship (WCBC).

"We've been looking to get into Rocket League since the very start of Gen.G's entry into North America. But we didn't want to enter until we could find the right, long-term partner," said Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G. "We are very lucky to have a chance to work with Mobil 1, who genuinely understands the scene and shares a long-term vision with us to build a team from the ground up."

Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing will be competing in the NA RLCS with the roster of Jack " ApparentlyJack '' Benton, Joseph " noly " Kidd, and Nick " Chronic " Iwanski. ApparentlyJack and Noly will be transferring to North America to compete for the 2022-2023 season after competing in the European RLCS, where they had top finishes in the 2021-2022 season. They will be joined by Chronic, a 17-year-old prospect from the United States, as they look to climb their way up the podium.

The Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Black roster will consist of Kira O. , Courtney Johnson , and Isabella "Bella" Williams . Courtney and Bella finished in 3rd place during Season 4 of WCBC, with Courtney earning Regular Season MVP honors. Kira joins the roster following a few months removed from defeating them in last season's WCBC playoffs, where she placed 2nd. Together, the trio will be a force to be reckoned with on the pitch in Season 5.

Combining Industry Expertise

While Mobil 1 has been a fixture on the F1 circuit, NASCAR tracks, and extreme motorsport races, such as the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb for decades, the brand is elevating its approach to celebrating driving by encouraging people to rediscover their love of the sport in new ways.

In the next stage of the brand's celebration of driving, Mobil 1 is evolving from being an RLCS sponsor to creating its very own team within the league in partnership with Gen.G. As historically fierce competitors in their respective industries, the two brands are combining their expertise to make waves in men's and women's competitive Rocket League this year.

"We have a longstanding relationship with Rocket League, which dates back to season 1 of the RLCS," said Ryan Allen, Brand & Partnerships Manager of North America at ExxonMobil. "As we thought through our future in the competition, we leaned into our heritage in motorsport to become involved in a bigger way, ultimately leading us to collaborating with Gen.G to start two teams – Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing and Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Black. We have a long history of success in motorsports, and we hope that our teams in Rocket League will be able to add to that legacy."

Creating Content and Community

Nathan " Stanz " Stanz and Widow are joining Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing as content creators. Previously signed by Gen.G, Stanz will expand his content creation in both esports and motorsports as a member of Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing. Widow is a well-known advocate for women in gaming and the founder of WIRL , a platform dedicated to supporting and highlighting women in the Rocket League community. With Stanz's dynamic style of variety content and Widow's commitment to the growth of Rocket League for all, they will cheer on the competitive teams through co-streams, watch parties, content and more. The two will also attend live racing and esports events to meet the Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing community and fans.

Gen.G operates competitive teams across League of Legends, Overwatch League, NBA 2K League, VALORANT and PUBG.

About Gen.G

United under #TigerNation, Gen.G's core mission is to help fans and athletes use the power of gaming and esports to get ahead in and beyond the competition. With an emphasis on education, DEI initiatives, and innovative partnerships, Gen.G is a commercial and thought leader, building a global, inclusive and cross-cultural future for gaming. Its unique portfolio of teams includes the Seoul Dynasty (Overwatch League), League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK), the Gen.G & Gen.G Black VALORANT teams, the PUBG Gen.G team, and the NBA2K's Gen.G Tigers (the first non-NBA owned team in the NBA 2K League). Gen.G has also been a major proponent in seamlessly bringing in non-endemic brand partners to the world of gaming and esports, including 1Password, Burberry, Crocs, King's Hawaiian, McDonald's, Mobil 1, Procter & Gamble, Toyota, and more. Gen.G also operates the Elite Esports Academy, the world's first fully-integrated academic esports program in Korea. Gen.G's teams, content creators and corporate staff work out of their offices in Los Angeles, Seoul and Shanghai. For more information, visit GenG.gg or follow on Twitter @GenG.

About Mobil 1

Mobil 1, the world's leading synthetic motor oil brand, is a brand that has been trusted for more vehicle miles than any one of us sees in our lifetime. Designed to empower our love of driving, Mobil 1 advanced synthetic motor oil features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils – that means more time behind the wheel than under the hood. This technology allows Mobil 1 advanced synthetic motor oil to meet or exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops, all while providing exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Not that you'd ever put your car through any extremes. Join us. For the love of driving.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gen. G