FCP EXPANDS CAPITAL MARKETS TEAM WITH ADDITION OF ELIZABETH COTTER, DREW SCHWARTZ

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® announces the expansion of its Capital Markets team with the addition of industry veteran, Elizabeth Cotter, as Senior Vice President – Capital Markets and the promotion of Drew Schwartz to Vice President – Capital Markets. Current Principal – Capital Markets, Steve Walsh, will be retiring in 2023 after more than 15 years of leadership for the company in this area.

FCP is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $8.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. www.fcpdc.com (PRNewswire)

"Elizabeth Cotter brings a wealth of experience and proven leadership to FCP at a critical time in our national growth as we transition the Capital Markets group in anticipation of Steve's well-earned retirement next year. Her institutional credentials and stellar reputation complement our strategic goals and will allow her to grow our existing lending relationships and expand access to debt capital across our platform," said FCP Partner and Chief Operating Officer, Garland Faist. "We are excited to welcome Drew to the group as well, promoting a talented professional from our multifamily investment and asset management groups to bring those insights and expertise to Capital Markets."

Prior to joining FCP, Elizabeth Cotter was Senior Vice President and Head of Debt Capital Markets at JBG SMITH, a REIT that owns, operates, and develops mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market. At JBG SMITH, Elizabeth was responsible for sourcing and managing all aspects of the Company's debt portfolio and capital planning. Prior to joining JBG SMITH in 2014, she spent 8 years at Bank of America where she underwrote and structured commercial real estate transactions for clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. Elizabeth began her career in the CRE Group at LaSalle Bank in Chicago. She holds a Masters in Real Estate from Johns Hopkins University and a B.S. in Business Administration from Georgetown University.

Since joining FCP in 2015, Drew Schwartz has worked on the multifamily acquisitions and asset management teams prior to his promotion to Vice President – Capital Markets. Drew graduated from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business where he earned his BBA with concentrations in Finance and Real Estate.

About FCP

FCP ® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $9.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com .

Media Contact: Karen Widmayer

KW Communications, LLC

karenwidmayerpr@gmail.com

301-661-1448

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FCP