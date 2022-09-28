emocha Health Appoints New CFO and Thanks Retiring CFO

BALTIMORE, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, emocha Health , the leading digital medication adherence company, announced the appointment of Erica Drohan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) following the retirement of Vincent Crowe after his six years of service. The transition will support emocha through an upcoming period of significant growth.

"We're beyond grateful for all of Vincent's contributions to the company, and we're excited to have Erica joining our dedicated leadership team," said CEO Sebastian Seiguer. "Vince established a strong financial foundation for the company at a very early stage, which allowed us to stay bootstrapped and maximize non-dilutive funding, investor funding, and revenues. Now, Erica's proficiency in financial leadership and knowledge in corporate development will propel emocha forward in our next chapter of growth."

Crowe joined emocha in 2015 through the TEDCO Maryland executive program, which sponsored executives to help start-ups take off. After the six-month program, Crowe stayed on as emocha's CFO, a position he held until June 2022.

With more than a decade of experience across business development and financial strategy, Drohan will manage emocha's financial strategies and accounting functions to ensure continuous corporate expansion across healthcare markets. Prior to joining emocha, Drohan served as VP of Finance for Perch, a technology-driven commerce company that has acquired and operated over 100 brands while raising over $900M from investors such as SoftBank and Spark Capital.

emocha Health's 360° model of care builds on Directly Observed Therapy by combining technology and personalized video coaching to engage patients with diabetes, opioid use disorder, asthma, COPD, hepatitis C, and other chronic and infectious conditions. emocha Health has partnered with health plans, hospitals, health centers, and managed care organizations to improve adherence rates for vulnerable populations across the globe. Learn more at www.emocha.com .

