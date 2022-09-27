Revolutionary Hair and Skin Care Company Gives Away $100,000 Worth of Product at Denver Startup Week

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NULASTIN® made a splash at Denver Startup Week this past Friday, giving away $100,000 worth of product to innovative entrepreneurs. Attendees swarmed around NULASTIN'S booth to get their hands on free cutting-edge lash and brow-enhancing serums, a hair growth support treatment, and anti-aging skin care products. Attendees were captivated as the team talked about what makes NULASTIN'S products so different from other beauty brands – its proprietary, bio-evolutionary Elastaplex® Technology that restores "the youth protein" elastin, addressing aging at the root.

NULASTIN® cutting-edge lash and brow-enhancing serums, hair growth support treatment, and anti-aging skin care products with elastin replenishment (Elastaplex® Technology). (PRNewswire)

NULASTIN® gives away $100,00 worth of product that restores "the youth protein" elastin, addressing aging at the root.

"Being an entrepreneur can be difficult and let's be honest, as with any demanding job, it can really exhaust and age you. I wanted to celebrate and give back to the startup community by sharing truly effective products that optimize confidence and vitality." – Leah Garcia, Founder & CEO, NULASTIN

During the aging process bodies naturally produce less elastin, and symptoms of aging like sagging skin and wrinkles start to occur. Based on science originally developed to aid in wound healing and tissue regeneration, the NULASTIN collection has been scientifically proven to help the body stimulate the replenishment of elastin and reduce the signs of aging for beautiful, youthful-looking skin and healthy hair. In a 12-week clinical evaluation, 83% of participants experienced an improvement in skin health as well as an improvement in eyelash length and fullness up to 60%.

NULASTIN Founder & CEO Leah Garcia, was recently named for The Denver Business Journal's 2022 Outstanding Women in Business award. Leah is also a mentor with The Founder Institute. She is heavily invested in the work of early-stage startup founders and knows first-hand about the hard work and dedication it takes to create a must-watch company.

NULASTIN, headquartered in Boulder, Colorado is the original, undisputed leader in helping people look and feel their best through novel elastin replenishment. Its line of skin and hair care products incorporate the most recent discoveries in cell biology, molecular biology, and biomaterials. Female-owned and founded in 2016 in Boulder, Colorado, NULASTIN is redefining what it means to be a beauty brand by focusing on performance-driven, scientifically-backed, ethically-derived results. Visit https://nulastin.com/ to see 'before-and-after' photos and get 15% off all NULASTIN products.

