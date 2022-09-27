Lucid Software Introduces New Integration with CloudApp to Improve Asynchronous Collaboration

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , a leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced a new integration with CloudApp , a visual communication platform, to better enable asynchronous collaboration across the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite.

Through this integration, Lucid and CloudApp users will be able to better communicate and collaborate at scale by embedding, playing and recording videos directly in Lucidchart documents and Lucidspark boards. Teams can then easily share or access needed context around brainstorming sessions, project plans or complex processes right within the shared visual space.

"With the ever-growing complexity of today's work environment, hybrid teams need solutions that streamline workflows and enable scalable collaboration," said Dan Lawyer, CPO at Lucid. "By combining asynchronous video with the power of visual collaboration, we're helping teams bring greater clarity, alignment and speed to their work, enabling them to more quickly move into action and build the future."

By bringing asynchronous video through CloudApp to Lucid documents, diagrams in Lucidchart and boards in Lucidspark can act as a visual single source of truth for teams to reference at any point without the need for additional lengthy written documentation or extra meetings to get everyone on the same page.

"Visual, asynchronous communication is key to helping today's teams work with speed, clarity and flexibility," said Scott Smith, CEO at CloudApp. "Through this integration with Lucid, we're bringing asynchronous video right to where teams already work, enabling our mutual users to more quickly and effectively collaborate, connect and move business forward."

The new integration with CloudApp continues to build on Lucid's expansive product integrations, bringing the power of the full Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite to users' existing workflows. Get started using the CloudApp integration in Lucidchart and Lucidspark here .

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is a leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products— Lucidchart , Lucidspark , and Lucidscale —teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co .

About CloudApp

CloudApp is an asynchronous communication platform enabling better communications through instantly-shareable videos, screenshots, and screen recordings. Trusted by its over four million loyal users at Fortune 500 organizations including Adobe, Zendesk and Salesforce, CloudApp customers are able to communicate with clarity, flexibility and efficiency. Connect with CloudApp today at https://www.getcloudapp.com.

