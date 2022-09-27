Mayweather Faced off Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura last week in Saitama, Japan

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limitless X Inc ., (OTCQB: VYBE) ("the Company"), a creative and empowering lifestyle agency, today announced that the legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., wore the Limitless X and VYBE logos on his center waist belt and shorts during his latest exhibition fight against Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura. This was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and the event was held in Saitama, Japan.

In Exhibition Fight, Legendary Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. Steps into the Ring and Represents with Limitless X VYBE Logos (PRNewswire)

Jas Mathur, CEO of Limitless X, commented, "This was an amazing exhibition where we saw a packed arena filled with fans and viewers from all over the world. Mayweather has been a long-time friend and supporter for Limitless X and VYBE and we are grateful for the visibility he brings to our brand. He is someone that truly understands and stands by our corporate vision for wellness and living a better and healthier lifestyle."

About Jas Mathur

Jas Mathur is an investor and entrepreneur who has developed multiple brands in the marketing, health, and wellness spaces generating tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year. The digital marketing and branding firm he founded, Limitless X, has launched numerous industry-leading products in the dietary and CBD supplement sectors. He is a trendsetter with more than 7 million Instagram followers and frequently collaborates with leaders in the sports and entertainment industries.

Jas' passion is helping accelerate the achievement of people's health, wellness, and business goals, inspired by his personal transformation story of losing over 250lbs in his twenties. Now a sought-after expert in developing fitness and training programs, he's helped many high-profile figures embark on their own health journeys and seeks to do the same for today's youth. Suitably, Jas recently partnered with Dr. Oz's nonprofit, Healthcorps, to jumpstart health and wellness programs targeted at teens and young adults.

As Jas transformed his life and body, he applied his newfound passion for health and wellness towards launching Limitless X. Prospective services he is blueprinting for the company include personality development, life coaching, and educational platforms, in addition to the brand portfolio.

About Limitless X

Limitless X is a creative and empowering lifestyle agency specializing in the full spectrum of digital advertising and marketing. The Company has a global eco-system with three verticals and a series of unique product and service-oriented businesses within each, focused on the Health & Wellness, Beauty & Skincare, and CBD Industries.

