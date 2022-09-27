EdTech Partner Helps Texas Districts Overcome Ongoing Challenges

Nearly 1 in 3 Texas school districts trust Skyward software to help with evolving administrative needs.

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyward, a school administration software provider committed to helping K-12 leaders spend less time on tasks and more time with students, continues to expand the number of districts it serves in the Lone Star State. As a trusted provider in Texas, currently being used by 298 (30%) school districts across the state, Skyward eases stress for districts struggling with high employee turnover, shrinking applicant pools, ongoing repercussions of COVID, and high enrollment growth.

(PRNewsfoto/Skyward, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Since 2002, Skyward has consistently been the SIS/ERP of choice among Texas school leaders who are looking to make a positive change to their school administration software. In 2022 alone, Skyward has partnered with 13 new K-12 school districts in Texas and the company anticipates adding more customers amid a rapidly changing education landscape.

"Districts know the importance of having a reliable SIS/ERP solution to add to their tech stack," said Dave Ilkka, vice president of new business development at Skyward. "Skyward understands the constant challenges leaders are facing as they struggle with staff shortages, budget cuts, and the constant need for reliable reporting. We are happy to become partners and provide districts with future-ready solutions that best fit their goals."

One Texas district that recently switched to Skyward, Prosper ISD, strategically chose Skyward to assist with the challenges they are seeing within their own schools.

Serving nearly 25,000 students, Prosper ISD needed an ERP system that could keep up with their rapidly expanding student population. As the district continues to grow, they sought technology that could deliver more automation, better performance, and greater controls, which Skyward provides.

"Skyward understands our ERP needs and seems to be the best overall fit for our district," said Dr. Kyle Penn, chief financial officer at Prosper ISD. "We are optimistic that Skyward will improve our processes and make a tremendous impact at our district by reducing the workload of our staff and providing better data for decision making capabilities."

As Skyward's presence in Texas continues to grow, the Texas Skyward User Group gives over 700 attendees an opportunity to learn more about Skyward, talk to other districts leaders who use the software, and see the solution in action. For more information visit http://www.tsug.org/.

About Skyward

Since 1980, Skyward's SIS and ERP solutions have helped more than 2,500 school districts save time, connect with families, and empower success. By blending advanced technology guided by actual users with world-class support delivered with a personal touch, Skyward is the clear choice for K-12 leaders who want to spend less time on tasks and more time with students. To learn more about the next generation of K-12 administration software, visit www.skyward.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skyward