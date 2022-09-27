CASH APP & VISA PRESENT BOOTSY BELLOWS X SPORTS ILLUSTRATED TWO-NIGHT CELEBRATION IN AUSTIN FOR THE BIG RACE WEEKEND

Headlined by Post Malone, The Kid LAROI and Zedd with DJ Sets by Zack Bia and Irie

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bootsy Bellows and Sports Illustrated today announced the return of the Circuit Series After Party presented by Cash App & Visa, kicking off the Big Race Weekend in Austin, TX. Taking place over two nights, the marquee event fuses the worlds of sports and entertainment to celebrate one of the biggest auto racing events of the year.

Bootsy Bellows x Sports Illustrated Circuit Series After Party (PRNewswire)

On Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 from 9:00 PM-2:00 AM, the Circuit Series After Party will transport guests into an experiential playground that blends the distinct aesthetic of Bootsy Bellows with Austin's vibrant local spirit. Hosted at the Austin-American Statesman, each night will feature a star-studded lineup of live musical performances from the world's hottest artists. Friday night will be kicked off with headliner The Kid LAROI and Zedd, with an additional set by Irie. Saturday will be headlined by Post Malone with a DJ set by Zack Bia. Both events will be produced by Uncommon Entertainment and will exclusively feature the new Don Londrés Premium Tequila.

Cash App & Visa Presents Bootsy Bellows x Sports Illustrated Circuit Series Official After Party is produced by ABG Entertainment, Uncommon Entertainment, The h.wood Group and Circuit of The Americas. The two-night event series is presented by Cash App & Visa with support from Celsius, Nine West, Tito's Vodka, Don Londrés Tequila and Ferrari Trento.

"We are thrilled to bring our infamous Bootsy Bellows 'pop-up' event back to Austin in partnership with Sports Illustrated and Uncommon Entertainment," said John Terzian and Brian Toll of The h.wood Group. "This year's talent and experiences promise to create an unforgettable time for guests during the Big Race Weekend."

First introduced in 2012 by actor David Arquette and The h.wood Group, Bootsy Bellows combines live entertainment, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere to create a decadent adult playground that breaks the mold on traditional nightclubs.

"We could not be more excited to bring Sports Illustrated back to Austin for The Big Race Weekend in partnership with The h.wood Group, Uncommon Entertainment and COTA," said Tyler Salter, Vice President, ABG Entertainment. "It's hard to believe that we will be able to top last year's sold-out event, but we're confident that the return of the Bootsy Bellows x Sports Illustrated Circuit Series After Party will take this experience to the next level once more."

A limited supply of VIP tickets for purchase will be available exclusively for Cash App Card customers. Beginning September 27 at 9am ET, new and existing Cash App Card holders can unlock the exclusive ticket access and purchase tickets by using their Cash App Card on dice.fm and completing the purchase immediately. Anyone can download Cash App and sign up for a free Cash App Debit Card instantly via https://cash.app/get-cash-card . The ticket price for the VIP tickets is $500 per ticket. Both new and existing Cash App customers can easily fund their accounts in advance of the VIP ticket release to cover the total purchase amount and secure access to the event before it sells out. Additionally, Cash App Card customers will receive a $1,000 discount off any table purchase when purchasing the table with Cash App Card.

Circuit Series Official After Party

Austin American-Statesman Parking Lot

Friday, October 21st

Presented By Cash App & Visa

Performers: The Kid LAROI, Zedd and Irie

Location: Austin-American Statesman

Time: 9pm – 2am

Saturday, October 22nd

Presented by Cash App & Visa and Don Londrés Tequila

Performers: Post Malone and Zack Bia

Location: Austin-American Statesman

Time: 9pm – 2am

To purchase tickets and tables, visit www.circuitseries.com

About Bootsy Bellows

Step into the residential haven that is Bootsy Bellows. First introduced in 2012 by actor David Arquette and The h.wood Group, the space mirrors Frank Sinatra's 1940s Palm Springs home. From the pink banquettes to the lush greenery, the venue breaks the mold on traditional nightclub aesthetics with its luxurious, residential feel. Combining a variety of live entertainment, including DJs, music performances, and puppets, the locale is a decadent playground for adults. Named after Arquette's mother, a burlesque dancer and pinup model in her time, Bootsy Bellows is a spectacle in a class of its own.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. At the intersection of sports, lifestyle and entertainment, Sports Illustrated is a 360-degree enterprise that delivers immersive content, innovative digital experiences, unforgettable events, and original products. Its award-winning media arm brings powerful storytelling to life through probing profiles and up-to-date news on SI.com, across social media platforms and through the monthly print magazine. The most trusted name in sports transcends media through SI Tickets, a fan-first ticketing platform, SI Sportsbook , a digital sports betting platform, SI Studios, the brand's home for film, TV, and long form audio adaptations of SI's thought-provoking storytelling, and more. SI brings its unique and authentic perspective to marquee events and captivating brand activations including The Sportsperson of the Year Awards, "The Party", SI Swimsuit Launch Weekend and the SI Circuit Series.

For more information, visit SI.com .

About The h.wood Group

The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life. From Delilah and The Nice Guy, to Bootsy Bellows and Harriet's, The h.wood Group is responsible for some of the most iconic brands in the world. With eleven venues in Los Angeles, three across the country and six new ones on the horizon, The h.wood Group is rapidly expanding thanks to its multi-concept portfolio uniquely positioned to cater to different markets. This growth is guided by the brand's core values - distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere - which combine to create extraordinary moments for every guest. The h.wood Group experience is known well beyond the walls of their brick-and-mortar locations, through its work as one of the most reputable event producers in the world. With passions for art, fashion, sports and entertainment, The h.wood Group's signature approach to service and storytelling unites brands, consumers and talent at some of the world's most iconic cultural events including Coachella, F1, Cannes, Art Basel and more. The h.wood Group offers corporate branding, catering, event production and marketing services at both private events and international pop-ups, reflecting and shaping popular culture on both local and global scales.

For more information, visit https://hwoodgroup.com/

About ABG Entertainment

ABG Entertainment offers unparalleled storytelling through long-form and short-form content, live event production, hospitality and immersive experiences in collaboration with the world's most influential creators, distributors, brands and artists. ABG Entertainment is a division of Authentic Brands Group, a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company, and owner of a portfolio of iconic and renowned brands that generate more than $21 billion in retail sales worldwide.

For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com

About Cash App

It's the easy way to spend, send, store, and invest money. Sending and receiving money is free and fast, and most payments can be deposited directly to a bank account in just a few seconds. With Cash App, customers can also invest in their favorite companies with as little as $1, buy and sell Bitcoin instantly, get a paycheck deposited right to the app, create a unique $cashtag that to share with anyone to get paid fast, and use the Cash App Card to spend the money anywhere VISA is accepted. Cash App Card is issued by Cash App's bank partner(s). Download Cash App for free at cash.app/download.

About Uncommon Entertainment

Uncommon Entertainment is a full-service event production company positioned at the intersection between producing high profile cultural moments and generating revenue via hospitality & sponsorship sales. Specializing in curated experiences, event sponsorships, experiential nightlife programs, and marketing initiatives, Uncommon Entertainment comes with over a decade of experience in the fields of focus. Through managing front of house and ticketing operations, running high-end hospitality sales, event sponsorship, logistics and production for premier exclusive events around the globe, Uncommon Entertainment elevates major moments through our unique approach and 'partners first' mentality.

For more information, visit https://www.uncommonent.com/

About Circuit of The Americas

Circuit of The Americas is the premier destination for world-class motorsports and entertainment in the United States. Set on 1,200 acres in the rolling hills just outside downtown Austin, Circuit of The Americas has hosted the biggest names in racing, action sports and music since 2012. At its heart is a 3.41-mile racetrack that was designed to challenge the world's most exacting competitors while providing a thrilling spectacle for audiences.

