Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Waco, Texas

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Texas

WACO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Waco, Texas, located in the Central Texas Marketplace next to Starbucks. This location offers convenient hours, including early morning and late evening appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/WacoCentral.

"I'm very excited to have a greater impact on quality patient care throughout Waco in my role as clinic manager," said Kyndall Brownsworth, PT, DPT, Dry Needling Cert. and Clinic Manager of Athletico Waco - Central. "I want members of the community to know that physical therapy can help you move better. We can help you identify limitations of your condition and address them accordingly to help you achieve your specific goals and optimize your quality of life."

Pain and injuries are never planned, and Athletico is expanding access to treatment by offering virtual appointments from the convenience of your own home. In addition to in-clinic treatment at Waco - Central, patients also have the option to have their condition assessed and treated virtually by a licensed physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

Services available at Athletico Waco - Central include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

Endurance rehabilitation – Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels. – Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels.

Dry needling – If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues. – If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues.

Additionally, Athletico Waco - Central :

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Waco – Central

2452 West Loop 340, Suite B

Waco, TX 76711

Phone: 254-265-9988

www.athletico.com/WacoCentral

WacoCentral@athletico.com

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With its recent acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions, the company has nearly 8,000 employees across more than 900 locations throughout 25 states and the District of Columbia. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

Media Contact:

Dana Andreoli

Athletico Physical Therapy

dana.andreoli@athletico.com

630-259-5156

