AllTrails Launches First of its Kind Partnership with West Virginia to Empower Travelers to Explore the Outdoors

Collaboration designed to inspire fall travel to the Mountain State for epic seasonal hiking + foliage

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the first week of fall, the number one global trails app, AllTrails and the West Virginia Department of Tourism are announcing a partnership to make it easier than ever for nature lovers to explore the state's 1,500+ diverse, world-class hiking trails which span mountains, rivers, waterfalls, the nation's newest National Park, and more this fall. This partnership is the first of its kind for the most trusted and used digital guide to the outdoors.

Long Point Trail WV (PRNewswire)

AllTrails and the West Virginia Department of Tourism have joined forces to offer adventure seekers a free, one-year AllTrails Pro membership to experience the Mountain State's jaw-dropping fall colors, stunning vistas and uncrowded landscapes. With AllTrails Pro, outdoor lovers will be able to take hiking to another level, with the ability to download offline maps, unlock more map details, bring trails to life with 3D maps, discover brand new trails and more.

"We welcome all travelers to visit West Virginia this fall season to experience the incredible hiking, leaf peeping opportunities and more," said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. "As the third-most forested state, our forests and mountaintops come alive with hues of red, orange and yellow, creating beautiful views. We're excited to team up with AllTrails to help travelers discover and explore the incredible fall hiking trails we have."

West Virginia is a true outdoor recreation paradise and is fostering the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts by encouraging visitors and residents alike to get outside and connect with nature. In addition to the 1,500+ miles of hiking trails, the state is home to:

- America's newest national park, the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, plus 5 other national areas

- More than 1.5 million acres of parks and public land

- The greatest density of whitewater for kayaking and rafting in the U.S.

- 98,000 miles of rivers and streams

- Highest technical summit east of Wyoming

- More than 4,000 rock climbing routes

- 1,000+ miles of off-road within the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System

- A robust state parks system, with 35 total parks and 9 state forests

"AllTrails exists to help connect people to the outdoors and to each other," said Carly Smith, Chief Marketing Officer of AllTrails. "West Virginia truly embodies this philosophy. With over 1,500 miles of hiking trails, 1.5 million acres of public land and free access to America's newest national park, we are proud to have the West Virginia Department of Tourism as a partner to help more people get outside."

In addition to giving interested West Virginia travelers free AllTrails pro memberships throughout the fall season, the brand will unveil expanded trail maps within the AllTrails platform throughout the Mountain State, offering expanded access to the outdoors.

Explore West Virginia's Fall Foliage with AllTrails

All it takes to obtain your free AllTrails Pro membership is an interest in exploring West Virginia. Simply visit WVtourism.com/alltrails to enter your name and contact information and share your current, future or dream plans to explore the natural beauty of the state. Once complete, users will receive a one-time code that can be used to set up a one year pro membership at AllTrails.com . The offer will begin on September 27, to align with the first week of fall and run through the end of November.

As you travel through our mountains and valleys, forests and wide open landscapes for your fall adventure, be sure to check the live leaf map – updated in real-time as the season begins to shift.

AllTrails Lead to Almost Heaven

Nature works her astounding magic every autumn in West Virginia. Our hallowed country roads are a sight to behold in the fall —ones that definitely live up to the "Almost Heaven" tagline John Denver gave the state 52 years ago.

To foster engagement, the West Virginia Department of Tourism is encouraging travelers to share photos and/or videos of their Almost Heaven fall adventures in the state. While on their AllTrails x West Virginia hike, users can tag #AllTrails and #AlmostHeaven to receive an exclusive branded fanny pack.

For more information, visit WVtourism.com/alltrails .

About The West Virginia Department of Tourism:

The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and a top state to live, work and retire. Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America's newest national park, state parks and 9 state forests. In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

Recent Accolades

About AllTrails

AllTrails is the most trusted and used outdoor platform in the world. We help people explore the outdoors with hand-curated trail maps along with photos, reviews, and user recordings crowdsourced from our community of millions of registered hikers, mountain bikers, and trail runners in over 200 countries and territories. AllTrails is frequently ranked as a top-5 Health and Fitness app and has been downloaded by over 40 million people worldwide.

AllTrails is home to the most extensive collection of digital trail guides, with over 350,000 hiking, running, and mountain biking trails worldwide. The platform helps users find and explore new trails and connect them to routes best suited for their unique needs.

For more information on AllTrails or the AllTrails iOS or Android mobile app, please contact press@alltrails.com .

