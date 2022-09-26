Stanley Black & Decker and TerraCycle Partner to Launch Free Recycling Program for Small Home Appliances and Tools

Program is part of the company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy that aims to support a more sustainable world

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. and TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), announced today a partnership with TerraCycle, an international recycling leader, to encourage customers to recycle home appliances and tools products containing integral lithium-ion batteries. The free program, kicking-off today, will begin to accept a variety of products under the Stanley Black & Decker brand portfolio, including BLACK+DECKER®, DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, PORTER-CABLE®, IRWIN®, LENOX®, MAC TOOLS® and BOSTITCH®.

"Stanley Black & Decker strives to further our ESG mission and is committed to creating a more sustainable world, with a focus on reducing waste," said Debi Geyer, Corporate Responsibility Officer at Stanley Black & Decker. "One way we are doing this, is by providing our customers with product recycling options that are easy and cost effective to perform. Together, we can work to create a lasting, positive sustainable change for our communities."

Through this partnership, consumers are invited to recycle three categories of Stanley Black & Decker products:

Stanley Black & Decker Tool Free Recycling Program - Participants are invited to send in Stanley Black & Decker power tools, hand tools and accessories by signing up on the TerraCycle program page. After signing up, customers can mail in eligible waste using the provided prepaid shipping label.

Stanley Black & Decker Home Free Recycling Program - Participants interested in recycling their Stanley Black & Decker small home appliances, including food processors, coffee makers, blenders, toasters and more, are invited to sign-up on the TerraCycle program page. When ready to ship, customers can download the provided prepaid shipping label, package the appliances in a secure package and send it to TerraCycle for recycling.

Stanley Black & Decker Lithium Battery Free Recycling Program - This program invites consumers to recycle appliances and tools with integral lithium batteries. Sign up on the program page, and receive a shipping kit to begin collecting. Any products larger than the provided shipping kit cannot be accepted by this program.

Once collected the waste is cleaned, sorted by the material composition and reduced into material that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

"Stanley Black & Decker is offering consumers a planet-positive way to responsibly dispose of their well-used small home appliances and power tools that have reached the end of their usable life," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "Through this recycling program, consumers can divert the waste from landfills while helping to protect and preserve the planet for future generations."

Stanley Black & Decker's ESG strategy is to be a force for good and is built off a long history of environment, health and safety, social responsibility and community engagement. The company is focused on reducing their overall environmental footprint, including waste. Learn more about Stanley Black & Decker's ESG strategy here.

For more information on TerraCycle's recycling programs and to learn more about recycling your Stanley Black & Decker tools, home appliances or integral battery products, please visit www.TerraCycle.com.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's approximately 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

