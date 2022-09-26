Mazars Names Seven New Partners in the US, Expanding the Firm's Expertise Across Key Practice Segments

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars , a leading audit, tax and advisory firm in the US, today announced that effective September 1, 2022 Toby Akrab, Florie Bourrel-Heleine, Alanna Dible, Shabbir Hassanali, Ryan Layman, Shaun Maloney and Matthew Mittman have been admitted as Partners.

"We're excited to announce that these phenomenal leaders have been named to our partnership," said Victor Wahba, Mazars in the US Chairman and CEO. "Each of these seven individuals have driven growth for our firm by delivering top quality services, demonstrating their unique expertise to our clients and exemplary leadership contributing to the growth of our people. This year's group of newly named Partners will continue to strengthen our capabilities in key industry sectors and service lines and provide exceptional services to guide the firm for years to come."

Toby Akrab has been at Mazars for nearly three years as a key member of the Mazars Quality & Risk Management Team and has over 16 years of experience providing audit and advisory services. Toby leads the design and implementation of the firm's system of quality management. As the Mazars North America regional quality leader, she actively participates in various networks and other technical groups as a key quality liaison across the US and globally.

Florie Bourrel-Heleine has been a part of the Mazars family for more than 15 years, first in Paris and then New York since 2015. She delivers accounting, audit, advisory and consulting services to clients in the insurance sector. Florie serves insurance, reinsurance, mutual companies, captives, managing general agents and third-party administrators, both in property and casualty and life & health industries, specializing in leading international and local audits as well as consulting engagements.

Alanna Dible has 13 years of experience providing audit and accounting services in the US and Europe. She serves middle market and publicly traded multinational companies, with a focus on the manufacturing and distribution, technology, retail and consumer products industries. Alanna leads attest engagements under US GAAP and IFRS, presenting findings to improve internal control efficiency and risk management.

Shabbir Hassanali has been with the firm for nearly five years and has over a decade of experience providing system and organization controls reporting, risk assurance, IT advisory, and compliance assessments such as HITRUST and SOX for organizations in various sectors. Shabbir maintains a strong external presence, recently demonstrated by receiving the 2021 AICPA Standing Ovation Award for his extensive involvement in and contribution to the information technology assurance field.

Ryan Layman has been at Mazars for nearly three years, with 14 years of experience providing audit and assurance services to a wide variety of industries including manufacturing and distribution, restaurants and retail, entertainment, energy, telecommunications and information technology. He has advised many high-growth businesses on complex financial reporting challenges and executing efficient and effective financial audits. Ryan has extensive experience helping clients navigate challenging technical accounting issues.

Shaun Maloney has been at Mazars in the US for over a year and has over 13 years of experience specializing in valuing businesses, intangible assets and other complex financial instruments. Throughout his career, Shaun has covered valuations for financial reporting, tax reporting, mergers and acquisitions, shareholder buyouts, corporate planning, and various civil and commercial litigation matters for public and private corporations. He is a past recipient of the AICPA's Standing Ovation Award.

Matthew Mittman has been at the firm for nearly four years and leads the firm's M&A Tax practice. He provides tax consulting and advisory services to clients in private equity, alternative investments, manufacturing and distribution, professional services and technology. During his 20-year career, Matthew has advised large and middle-market national and international private equity and alternative investment funds, and closely held businesses. He frequently works with other Mazars tax and advisory professionals, both in the US and internationally.

