Iscoe Law Says Stay At the Scene for Hit-And-Run Accidents in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, knows that hit-and-run accidents are far too common in the state of Florida. Experts say about 25 percent of all accidents are hit-and-run accidents.

"If you find yourself involved in a motor vehicle accident anywhere in the state of Florida, stay at the scene. It's the law," said Gary T. Iscoe, Esq. Founding Partner of Iscoe Law Firm. "Call the local law enforcement authorities to make a report. Even if you believe you are at fault for the collision, being accountable will save you the possibility of fines, jail time, and having your license revoked."

Florida law enforcement officials instruct anyone associated with a motor vehicle incident to:

Call 911

Stay calm

Obtain driver information

Try to sketch the scene to keep track of the vehicle crash locations

Help the injured if possible

Call an attorney as soon as possible

These hit and run situations get increasingly complex and are naturally distressing. There can be a variety of variables in each accident. If you have more questions involving an auto accident that involved a hit and run situation, please contact Iscoe Law for a free initial consultation at one's home, office, hotel, or hospital.

About Iscoe Law

Since 1991, Gary T. Iscoe, a Trial Lawyer, has been dedicated to holding the powerful accountable for taking advantage of the powerless. From representing clients in severe injury cases, wrongful death cases, class actions, and other lawsuits including medical malpractice, and product liability. Gary and his team understand Florida's complex personal injury laws.

Iscoe Law fights hard for the injured and holds auto insurers like State Farm, Allstate, Progressive, GEICO, Liberty Mutual accountable for the pain and suffering, medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages suffered by its clients.

For more information or schedule a free consultation, call 800-800-6500 or visit www.iscoelaw.com

