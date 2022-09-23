Vention named as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Accelerating manufacturers' growth and competitive advantage with industrial automation and robotics through Vention's Manufacturing Automation Platform

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vention, the leading digital manufacturing automation platform (MAP), is pleased to announce its rank, 45 out of 430 companies, on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Vention earned its spot with a three-year growth of 964%.

Since 2016, Vention has empowered high-mix manufacturers to implement industrial automation through cloud software and a modular hardware ecosystem. The self-serve platform combines a suite of easy-to-use engineering software and plug-and-play automation components, enabling manufacturing professionals to design, order, and deploy automated equipment by themselves directly from their web browsers. The single-platform approach to the design-to-deployment workflow cuts the usual project time from months to days, enabling clients to benefit from industrial automation much sooner than with traditional approaches.

"Today's manufacturers face significant challenges with labor shortage, salary inflation, and re-shoring of production in North America. More than ever, manufacturers need automation and are willing to try new innovative approaches to get started," said Etienne Lacroix, CEO of Vention. "In the past 6 years, Vention has not only upskilled manufacturing professionals as automation practitioners but has also helped North American and European manufacturing businesses stay competitive at the global level."

Canada's Top Growing Companies aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. To qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulate them on their achievements."

The complete list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

About Vention

ention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention's online-first manufacturing automation platform allows clients to design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Vention is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with new offices in Berlin and Boston. The 260-person company serves 3,000+ customers on five continents and 25 manufacturing industries. To learn more, visit vention.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

