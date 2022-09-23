Instituto Europeo di Oncologia in Milan in Italy selects RayStation and RayCare for their proton center

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Instituto Europeo di Oncologia (IEO) in Milan has placed an order for RayStation®* treatment planning system and the oncology information system RayCare®*, to be used for radiation treatment with protons.

IEO has used RayStation for radiation treatment with photons since 2017. The center, which uses a combination of different radiation machines, will take an IBA proton machine in clinical use in the autumn of 2023 and for this reason, they have chosen to extend their use of RayStation and also add RayCare. The combination of RayStation and RayCare together with an IBA machine provides a more integrated and unified solution throughout the complete workflow compared to other solutions. This setup will also contribute to an increased digitalization at the center.

Roberto Orecchia, Scientific Director of IEO, says: "IEO is a Comprehensive Cancer Center with the focus of giving our patients the best standard of care. The implementation of proton therapy is another important step to maintain our level of excellence. We are very happy for the solution to combine the IBA machine with the RayStation treatment planning system and the RayCare oncology information system, reaching a full integration between the already existing devices and the new installation. I am sure, that the cooperation with RaySearch Laboratories will allow us to reinforce our role in high technology radiation therapy."

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "IEO Milano is a world-renowned center with long experience from using RayStation. As they now are implementing proton therapy, I am happy that they have decided to expand the existing installation as well as adding RayCare as their oncology information system. RayStation is by far the market leading treatment planning system for proton therapy and this order confirms the interest we are now seeing in adding RayCare in order to get a seamless solution and the full RaySearch experience in a single software platform."

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Björn Hårdemark, interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 709 564 217

bjorn.hardemark@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3635293/1630156.pdf RaySearch Press Release September 23, 2022 https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/pr-ieo-1200x620px,c3092661 PR IEO 1200x620px

View original content:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories