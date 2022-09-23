Aviation American Gin's New Distillery Opens its Doors in Portland, Oregon

The highly anticipated distillery and visitor center offers guests a behind the scenes look at the gin's unique distillation process and more

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aviation American Gin celebrates the grand opening of the highly-anticipated "Aviation American Gin Distillery and Visitor Center" in its hometown of Portland, Oregon. The state-of-the-art, nearly 33k sq. ft. facility features an intimate tasting room, exceptional draft cocktail bar and gift shop. As part of the interactive experience, visitors can get a sneak peek at co-owner Ryan Reynolds' office, which doubles as an escape room, inviting guests to solve a series of puzzles and identify various Easter eggs to get out.

The new Aviation Gin experience offers guests a behind the scenes look at how Aviation Gin is distilled in its uniquely American style, crafted with a blend of botanicals, which delivers an approachable and uniquely balanced flavor profile. Like all successful partnerships, none is overpowering or masking, but each plays a part in bringing out the best in all. Aviation Gin was created to be balanced and smooth to complement any cocktail or even fly solo.

"About three years ago, we set out to create a one-of-a-kind distillery and tasting experience to give people the opportunity to get a look at how we make the world's greatest spirit - Aviation American Gin, that is. We're thrilled to announce that the Aviation American Gin Distillery is officially open for business in Portland, Oregon and everyone (21 years and older) is welcome," said Ryan Reynolds, Aviation American Gin's Co-Owner. "If a grown-up theme park and a bartender fell in love and produced offspring, it would be this gin factory."

Helmed by award-winning industry veteran and Distillery Director, Hollie Stephenson, the facility will offer educational tours of the distillation process and bottling line, as well as tasting flights and unique seasonal draft cocktails. Stephenson will bring her vast production and tasting room experience to the site as she oversees the distilling and bottling operations, as well as the newly constructed visitor center and tasting room.

"Portland, Oregon is such a vibrant city with a rich, unrivaled spirits & cocktail scene. We're proud to be opening the Aviation American Gin Distillery in the company's hometown," said Christina Choi, Senior Vice President at Diageo. "Knowing how beloved the brand is, we're excited to invite consumers to explore, sip and learn about how our premium, uniquely American-style gin is distilled."

The tours will be held in intimate groups of no more than 12 visitors and will cost $28 per person, which includes a guided tasting. Guests are invited to enjoy the distillery at their leisure and those who are visiting the bar can sip on cocktails and tasting flights [limited to 2.5oz per day] without participating in the full tour. The distillery will be serving six draft cocktails that will rotate seasonally, starting with: Ryan's Nitro Negroni, Fizzy Bees Knees, Grapefruit Collins, Aviation G&T, Saturn, and the Flora Dora. A straight tasting of Aviation American Gin will also be available to purchase for $5. Guests must be 21+ with valid ID to sample or purchase cocktails.

In 2020, Diageo acquired Aviation American Gin through the acquisition of the Davos Brands portfolio.

The Aviation American Gin Distillery is located at 2075 NW Wilson St. Portland, OR 97209, and is open Thursday through Sunday from 12PM - 7PM PT. Guests can book their visit at https://www.aviationgin.com/visit-us. For more information and to stay up to date on the latest news, including distillery details, please visit www.aviationgin.com or follow @aviationgin on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

Aviation Gin is one of the world's highest rated gins (97 points, Wine Enthusiast) and helped establish a new style of American gin, crafted with a blend of botanicals, which delivers an approachable and uniquely balanced flavor profile. Created by a unique bartender / distiller partnership, Aviation American Gin operates a distillery, packaging facility and visitor experience in Portland, OR.

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

