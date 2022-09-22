Inviza® Showcases World's 1st Energy Harvesting Powered Digital Health Shoe Insoles to U.S. Air Force

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inviza® Health was invited to the inaugural Innovare Advancement Center MedTech Workshop at their Internet of Things (IoT) Living Laboratory on August 23, 2022. Inviza® Health was 1 of the 3 digital health companies invited to present and demo their products for the warfighter. Former U.S. Air Force Major (retired) and Quanterion Solutions' Cybersecurity Program Manager, Cully Patch organized the workshop and invited the companies in which The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and local officials attended.

Figure 1. Inviza® Health’s remote patient monitoring Inviza® Sole 1.0 wearable insole trackers for SmartHealth, SmartFitness and SmartSafety that self-charge their rechargeable battery from steps. (PRNewswire)

"We were very impressed by Inviza® Health's footstep charging, SmartHealth shoe insole wearable technology."

Inviza®Health's digital health wearable technology products include their SmartPower™/ piezoelectric energy harvesting powered Inviza®Sole smart insoles with large suite of health sensors and their Inviza® Life SmartHealth, SmartFitness and SmartSafety mobile app (see Figure 1). With Inviza®'s revolutionary SmartPower™ technology users will never have to recharge their wearable health tracker's battery – power is generated inside the thin insoles from walking, running, and exercising.

Cully mentioned that "This Quanterion-organized workshop brought together IoT leaders in industry, government, and academia with security, privacy rights-inclusive experts and Oneida County public health officials. The goal of the workshop was to identify emerging challenges with MedTech, develop cutting-edge solutions, and accelerate IoT capabilities." He then continued:

"We were very impressed by Inviza® Health's footstep charging, SmartHealth shoe insole wearable technology. We anticipate that this powerful health tracking product should be of strong interest to the USAF and other branches as well."

Inviza® Health's Co-Founder, Chief Medical Officer and EVP Telehealth, Dr. Laurie Montague, M.D. then stated, "Inviza®'s SmartHealth insoles are the 'missing link' for user's health data to be transmitted via the Inviza® Cloud to telehealth physicians". Dr. Laurie further stated, "our Company's Inviza® Sole self-powered, smart insole produce real time, clinically accurate health data for physicians to act upon quickly, possibly even before the telehealth subscriber even knows they're sick. This proactive approach is true healthcare versus reactionary 'sick care' that is currently practiced". Dr. Laurie is Vice Chair of the Telehealth Group within the American Academy of Family Physicians aafp.org

