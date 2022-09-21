SoftwareReviews Reveals the Best Software Testing Solutions DevOps Teams Need in 2022, According to User Data

SoftwareReviews Reveals the Best Software Testing Solutions DevOps Teams Need in 2022, According to User Data

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Software Testing Tools Data Quadrant, naming six providers as Gold Medalists.

Software Testing (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

Test management helps software delivery teams design, manage, and coordinate testing and quality assurance activities among business and IT testers. This encompasses the planning, creation, and execution of the test automation plan. These solutions validate the alignment of testing initiatives to requirements, regulations, industry frameworks, and other quality standards.

Test automation is a common challenge for DevOps teams. Organizations are often looking for software testing solutions to make test automation seamless. To aid organizations searching for the best solution for software testing, SoftwareReviews has identified the top software testing solution providers for the year based on verified survey data collected from 348 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Software Testing Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated software testing tools category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

Logo SoftwareReviews (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews