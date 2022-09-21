LeanData Showcases Power of Modern Revenue Orchestration at OpsStars 2022

LeanData CEO takes main stage with RevTech partners 6sense, Salesloft and others to preview innovations in the future revenue engine for B2B growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off the OpsStars 2022 Annual Conference & Awards today in San Francisco, LeanData CEO Evan Liang offered attendees a glimpse into the transformative growth potential of Modern Revenue Orchestration, a new model offering a more holistic and unified go-to-market approach for business-to-business (B2B) enterprises seeking to leapfrog the competition and supercharge revenue.

In today's opening session, LeanData also showcased real-world examples of the innovative new paths to revenue made possible by seamless integrations in the connected RevTech stack. Joining Liang on stage were many of LeanData's ISV integration partners , such as 6sense, Clearbit, Kronologic, Sendoso, Salesloft and UserGems.

"Despite an unprecedented amount of technology and data, today's B2B organizations have never been so challenged to drive growth," said LeanData CEO Evan Liang. "In fact, the more tech we add, the more disconnected our revenue engines have become. We believe Modern Revenue Orchestration is the solution to transform disconnected processes, siloed strategies and brittle, inflexible code that cause revenue breakdowns."

Revenue Orchestration is the purposeful coordination of all the plays needed to transform buyer signals into buying decisions. It is the vital connective tissue between people, data and activities related to leads, opportunities, accounts and renewals – or any revenue-related processes in the B2B buying journey.

"We've witnessed the movement toward Revenue Orchestration as it emerged within our own customer base," said Doug Bell, CMO of LeanData. "Many of the highest-performing companies we work with today are now best-practice examples of this transformation – with measurable improvements to predictability, resilience, transparency, readiness and the ability to create differentiated buyer experiences."

Since its inception, OpsStars has established itself as the definitive community and conference for operations professionals, bringing together thousands of B2B sales, marketing, customer and revenue operations leaders into one place for sharing best practices, career development and networking.

Held alongside Salesforce's annual Dreamforce event, the OpsStars 2022 Annual Conference & Awards is taking place September 21-22 at The San Francisco Mint in San Francisco, Calif.

About LeanData

Today's growth leaders are powering their B2B selling with LeanData, the gold standard in modern revenue orchestration and an essential element of the modern RevTech stack. The LeanData Revenue Orchestration Platform, powered by No-Code Automation, simplifies and accelerates coordination of all the plays, people and processes needed to transform buyer signals into buying decisions. LeanData is inspiring a global movement among its 800+ customers and community of 5000+ OpsStars worldwide, empowering them with revenue operations excellence that translates into compelling buyer experiences and competitive advantage. See www.leandata.com.

