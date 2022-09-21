BRI Commits to its Share Buyback Program and Providing Optimal Dividends to Shareholders

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) is providing optimal dividends to shareholders and implementing its share buyback program from 1 March 2022 until 31 August 2023.

Left to right: Catur Budi Harto, Vice President Director BRI; Sunarso, President Director BRI; and Viviana Dyah Ayu, Chief Financial Officer BRI (PRNewswire)

BRI President Director Sunarso said, "With good capital management, BRI will continue to provide optimal dividends to shareholders. In the next three to four years, BRI's potential dividend payout ratio distribution is higher. For example, BRI paid 85% of 2021's net profit to shareholders as dividends in 2022."

The optimal dividend is supported by excellent profitability, until the 2nd Quarter of 2022, BRI's profit grew 98.4% YoY to IDR 24.9 trillion. This achievement was obtained due to the implementation of a precise strategic response. The strategies include running a safety-focused business, the Businesses Follow Stimulus strategy, restructuring MSMEs credits, and transforming BRIVOLUTION 2.0 to become "The Most Valuable Banking Group and Champion of Financial Inclusion in Southeast Asia.

BRI's total assets grew by 6.4% YoY reaching IDR 1,652.8 trillion with lending of IDR 1,104.8 trillion (8.7% YoY growth). The proportion of BRI's MSME loans increased from 82.5% in Q2 2021 to 83.3% in Q2 2022.

BRI's growth in credit disbursement combined with good credit quality was reflected in BRI's non- performing loan ratio of 3.26% and coverage of 266.3% in Q2 2022. Meanwhile, third-party fund was recorded at IDR 1.137 trillion (3.7% YoY growth). BRI's strategy of maintaining a sustainable business growth through the Ultra-Micro (UMi) holding will encourage the growth of liabilities and cross-selling product sales.

The UMi holding reached 23.5 million people with a total financing of IDR 183.9 trillion in August 2022. Gerai Senyum reached 1,003 locations, from the initial target of 978. Additionally, 1.8 million micro-customers' business credits were upgraded to commercial in 2021.

BRI also implements share buybacks, through the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS) on 1 March 2022, BRI has obtained the shareholders' approval buyback its shares of a maximum total value of IDR 3 trillion. In accordance with the Disclosure of Information Agreement, the buyback shares will be utilized for the BRILian Personnel (BRI Employee) Share Ownership Program.

For more information about BANK BRI, visit www.bri.co.id.

