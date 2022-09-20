Think Research Announces Approximately $12.8 Million of New BioPharma Contracts Signed During Q3 2022

Revenue recognition commencing in September to October timeframe.

Average length of each program is approximately 12 months.

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Think Research Corporation (TSX.V: THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company focused on transforming healthcare through knowledge-based digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce that BioPharma Services, Inc. ("Biopharma") a Think subsidiary, has signed multiple new contracts in the third quarter worth approximately $12.8 million. The contracts span several health disciplines from neurology to oncology to gastrointestinal treatments. These project-based study contracts average approximately 12 months in duration. Revenue recognition from these deals has already commenced or is commencing imminently during the first month of Q4. Think's Clinical Research solutions offered by Biopharma represent a significant component of Think's broad offering of content, essential data services and software to clinicians everywhere across eight countries.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO, Think Research said, "We are very pleased by the ongoing success that Biopharma is experiencing in the clinical research market. Although there were a few program delays experienced earlier this year in the segment, we are excited with the volume of wins during the quarter and with the certainty of project commencements. As a result, we have solid visibility on revenue recognition entering the fourth quarter. These contracts increase our confidence that we will attain our previously announced estimated revenue run-rate of between $84 million and $90 million annualized, and pro forma adjusted EBITDA annualized range of between $6 million and $9 million in the fourth quarter, which should come in at somewhere between $21 million and $22.5 million in total revenue. "

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, to facilitate better health care outcomes. The Company gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based solutions globally to customers which typically includes enterprise clients, hospitals, health regions, health care professionals, and / or governments. The Company has gathered a significant amount of data by building its repository of knowledge through its network and group of companies (including acquired companies).

Think licenses its solutions to over 13,000 facilities for over 300,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists that rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices. Millions of patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages and delivers.

In addition, the company collects and manages pharmaceutical and clinical trial data via the BioPharma entity that Think acquired on September 10, 2021. BioPharma is a leading provider of bioequivalence and Phase 1 clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Think's other services include a network of digital-first primary care clinics and medical clinics providing elective surgery. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by statements including words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "budget," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "scheduled," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "to be," "could,", "would," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional. Statements including forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's Adjusted EBITDA in 2022, the expected term and value of contracts entered into in fiscal year 2021 and 2022, the funding of the Initial Advance and the availability of Subsequent Advances, the anticipated Closing Date and the funding of the Initial Advance, the Company's strategies and growth objectives, and statements made in the "Outlook" section of this press release.

Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the Company's business objectives, results of operations, financial results and trading activity in the Common Shares. The Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. By its nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others, the risk factors described under the heading "Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company has assumed that the risk factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Other than as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

This press release contains financial outlook information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The financial outlook included in this MD&A includes, but is not limited to: the Company's goal of generating positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2022, the expected revenues to be realized from contracts entered into in fiscal year 2021 and 2022, the Company's objective to grow revenue with improving margins and with positive Adjusted EBITDA. The financial outlook set out in this press release is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications set out in these cautionary statements. The financial outlook contained in this press release was approved by management as of the date of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, and was provided for the purpose of providing an outlook of the Company's activities and results and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Management believes that the financial outlook has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting reasonable assumptions, estimates and judgments; however, actual results of the Company's operations may vary from those described herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any financial outlook contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable Canadian law. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Additional information about the risks and uncertainties of the Company's business and material factors or assumptions on which information contained in forward‐looking statements is based is provided in its disclosure materials, including the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios. These measures and ratios are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures and ratios are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Non-IFRS measures and ratios have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the periods indicated. The Company uses non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, including "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" to provide investors with supplemental measures of its operating performance and to eliminate items that have less bearing on operating performance or operating conditions and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Specifically, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, when viewed with the Company's results under IFRS and the accompanying reconciliations, provides useful information about the Company's business by removing potential distortions that may arise from transactions that are not operational in nature. By eliminating potential differences in results of operations between periods caused by factors such as restructuring, impairment and other charges, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin can provide a useful additional basis for comparing the current performance of the underlying operations being evaluated. The Company's agreements with lenders include certain financial performance covenants which include EBITDA (as defined in the Company's credit agreement with its senior lender and with Beedie Capital) as a component of the covenant calculations and require the Company to maintain certain levels of EBITDA on a consolidated basis. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures and ratios in the evaluation of issuers. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures and ratios in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period.

Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios used in this press release include:

"EBITDA" means net income (loss) before amortization and depreciation expenses, finance and interest costs, and provision for income taxes.

"Adjusted EBITDA" adjusts EBITDA for non-cash stock-based compensation expense, gains or losses arising from redemption of securities issued by the Company, asset impairment charges, gains or losses from disposals of property and equipment, foreign exchange gains or losses, impairment charges on property and equipment, business acquisition costs, and restructuring charges.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" means Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue of the Company for the applicable period.

A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net income (loss) is presented under "Select Information and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" in the MD&A and press release below.

