REI Systems Names Wagish Bhartiya as Chief Growth Officer Tapped to Expand the Company's Robust Growth Strategy

STERLING, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REI Systems announced Wagish Bhartiya, an experienced executive with a diverse and rich career history, as the company's Chief Growth Officer (CGO). REI Systems serves agencies across the federal government. Bhartiya has been tasked with bolstering REI's growth engine, deepening its market presence, and expanding its customer portfolio.

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. (PRNewswire)

He will oversee REI Systems' business development, capture, and marketing functions and enable the go-to-market strategy aligned to organic and new growth initiatives. Before stepping into his role as CGO, Bhartiya was the Vice President of Software as a Service (SaaS) for ten years at REI Systems, where he led the development of technology strategy and oversaw the delivery of innovative digital transformation solutions to numerous clients across markets and domains.

"Asking Wagish to lead our growth organization after his demonstrated successes running and growing a business unit within REI makes a lot of sense for our organization," said Shyam Salona, REI Systems CEO. "With a proven track record of building teams and aligning our go-to-market approach with customer missions, he offers us the expertise needed as we continue to scale the company."

"Our ability to engage with and support our customers and their missions is foundational to who we are as a company," said Bhartiya. "I am tremendously excited by the opportunity to showcase what makes REI Systems such an incredible technology partner with an even greater number of government customers moving forward."

Bhartiya brings more than 15 years of experience supporting companies providing cutting-edge and high-tech solutions. Prior to joining REI Systems, Bhartiya honed his skills at tech companies like Amazon, where he served as Product Manager for its e-commerce products, and LivingSocial where he was Director of Strategy and ran direct sales. He also spent time at McKinsey & Company in their high-tech practice, focusing on sales and marketing-related issues.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Duke University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

About REI Systems

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. For more information, visit REIsystems.com.

Media & Public Relations

Marketing@reisystems.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REI Systems