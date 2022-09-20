Nordstrom Rack to Open Three New California Stores in Anaheim Hills, Clovis, San Clemente

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open three new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2023. The new stores will be located in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California.

"We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente communities, strengthening our network of stores, and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, our customers in Southern California can take full advantage of these convenient new location to pick up online orders and make returns."

With the addition of these three new locations, Nordstrom will operate 57 Nordstrom Rack stores, 23 Nordstrom stores, five Nordstrom Locals and one asos | Nordstrom in California.

Anaheim Hills, Calif.

The 24,000 square-foot store will be located in Anaheim Hills Festival, off SR91 at Weir Canyon Road, the outdoor shopping center features a wide array of retailers, restaurants, and service providers. Anchored by Target, Hobby Lobby, Petco, T.J. Maxx and Vons. Anaheim Hills Festival, managed by Vestar and is ideally located off SR91 at Weir Canyon Road. The store is scheduled to open in fall 2023.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Nordstrom Rack to Anaheim Hills," said Christine Lee, General Manager for Anaheim Hills Festival. "The Nordstrom brand is synonymous with exceptional quality, selection and customer service and has been the most highly requested concept among our customers for years. We are confident that Nordstrom Rack is the perfect complement to our already strong tenant mix."

Clovis, Calif.

The 31,000 square-foot Clovis store will be located in Clovis Crossing, a shopping center conveniently situated in fast-growing north Clovis near upscale residential developments, top-tier schools, business parks and retail centers. Clovis Crossing also includes Bevmo, Dick's Sporting Goods and Home Goods. Clovis Crossing Shopping Center is owned by Clovis-Herndon Center, LLC and managed by Paynter Realty & Investments, Inc.

"We are excited to announce Nordstrom Rack will be opening in the Clovis Crossing Shopping Center. Nordstrom Rack is a best-in-class retailer with a long history of excellence in sales and customer service and will surely be a welcomed addition to the Clovis community," said David H. Paynter, President, Paynter Realty & Investments, Inc. and Managing Member of Clovis Herndon Center, LLC.

San Clemente, Calif.

The 32,000 square-foot San Clemente store will be located in San Clemente Plaza alongside Home Goods, Sprouts and Ulta. San Clemente Plaza is owned and managed by Kornwasser and is ideally located at SWC 5 Freeway and Camino de Estrella.

"Management believes that the addition of Nordstrom's Rack to our center will be synergistic with existing tenants and attract new customers to the Center which will strengthen this location as a cornerstone of San Clemente shopping," said Joseph Kornwasser, Founder of Kornwasser Shopping Center Properties, LLC.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom has donated more than $1.5 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States and Canada. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it .

About Vestar

The leading privately held real estate company in the United States, Vestar specializes in the acquisition, management and development of retail real estate, including entertainment-retail complexes, power and lifestyle centers, and neighborhood centers of varying size and scale that serve as community destinations. Founded in 1989, Vestar currently manages over 30 million square feet of space in 7 states throughout the western United States. For more information, please visit www.vestar.com.

About Kornwasser

Kornwasser Shopping Center Properties, LLC ("KSCP") was formed by Joseph Kornwasser to continue a 44-year history of developing and owning dynamic shopping centers nationwide. KSCP is currently developing and redeveloping numerous well anchored centers throughout the western states, with a concentration in California, Arizona, Utah and Washington.

About Paynter Realty & Investments, Inc.

Established in 1988, Paynter Realty & Investments, Inc. has developed over 3.6 million square feet of commercial building space during its 34 years history and currently manages approximately 2 million square feet primarily in Central California. The company has achieved a stable and consistent pattern of growth by blending a hands-on business style with an entrepreneurial spirit based on traditional values of hard work, integrity and persistence. This rare combination of capabilities has allowed Paynter Realty & Investments, Inc. to effectively develop a broad range of neighborhood and community sized shopping centers as well as mixed use and professional office buildings.

