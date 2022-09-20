MDwise, Cityblock Health Bring Innovative, Community-Based Care Model to Indiana

The organizations will offer integrated primary care launching with 10,000 Hoosiers through local health hubs in select communities across the state beginning in September 2022

BROOKLYN and INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDwise, a health maintenance organization serving more than 410,000 Hoosiers on Healthy Indiana Plan, Hoosier Healthwise and Medicare Advantage, announced today a new partnership with Cityblock Health, a value-based healthcare provider for Medicaid, dually eligible and lower-income Medicare beneficiaries, to bring comprehensive, personalized care to approximately 10,000 Hoosiers at launch.

Cityblock delivers medical care, behavioral health, and social services to individuals from historically underserved and marginalized communities, in particular those with complex needs. This personalized care includes 24/7 access to multi-modal care delivery, with doctors and other clinical and non-clinical caregivers treating patients in their homes and community settings, via telehealth or at local Cityblock hubs. Cityblock's members in existing markets have experienced meaningful reductions in emergency department visits and inpatient admissions, and overall improvements in engagement.

"MDwise is excited to partner with Cityblock to bring their innovative value-based approach and proven outcomes to Indiana," said Jessica Cromer, President and CEO of MDwise. "Our most vulnerable members can be the hardest to reach, but we will be relentless in providing our members access to great healthcare to improve their health outcomes and quality of life."

Operating on the premise that health is local and personal, Cityblock provides services to community members with the highest levels of need, many of whom have experienced poor access to effective health services and who are at risk for disproportionately poor overall health outcomes. By deploying a multi-faceted approach that integrates physical, behavioral, and social care services, Cityblock engages and earns the trust of those who have historically been underserved by the healthcare system. A key component of Cityblock's model is the multidisciplinary care team, which includes Community Health Partners hired from the communities in which they serve. Community Health Partners work directly with members on individualized care plans and identify potential barriers to health, such as access to nutritious food and stable housing. Through this model and by recognizing all components that comprise health and well-being, Cityblock improves the health outcomes of the members they serve.

"We share MDwise's belief that every person deserves access to high-quality, compassionate care," said Dr. Toyin Ajayi, Cityblock's CEO and co-founder. "We are proud to partner with MDwise and Indiana's local organizations, healthcare providers and behavioral health specialists to deliver comprehensive care, improve health outcomes, and drive access to truly equitable healthcare for those who need it the most."

The partnership officially launched in September 2022 and is expected to result in approximately 100 new clinical and non-clinical jobs within the state during the first year alone.

MDwise is an Indiana-licensed nonprofit health maintenance organization offering healthcare benefits to more than 410,000 Hoosier Healthwise, Healthy Indiana Plan and Medicare members. Since 1994 MDwise has provided access to compassionate, high-quality, coordinated healthcare and education to Medicaid and Medicare members in communities throughout Indiana. Ninety-seven percent of MDwise members surveyed would recommend MDwise to family and friends. MDwise.org .

Founded in 2017, Cityblock Health is a transformative, value-based healthcare provider for Medicaid, dually-eligible and lower-income Medicare beneficiaries. We partner with community-based organizations and health plans to deliver medical care, behavioral health, and social services virtually, in-home, and in their community-based clinics. Modern technology is at the core of the model, with custom-built tools to support every facet of care team operations and member interactions. Cityblock currently operates in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, Ohio, and Indiana. For more information, visit cityblock.com.

