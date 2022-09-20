Integrity Launches Transformative MedicareCENTER Mobile App to Help Agents Serve More Americans

Leading-edge technology for agents allows them to assist consumers anywhere, anytime — offering comprehensive healthcare solutions from the palm of their hand

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the launch of their transformative, industry-leading MedicareCENTER Mobile App.

The powerful new MedicareCENTER Mobile App offers a streamlined way for agents to compliantly manage their business and serve Americans on-the-go. The free and easy-to-use app features all the functionality of Integrity's revolutionary and extensive solutions, including compliant Call Recording, expansive CRM software, real-time leads and a comprehensive Activity Center. The release of the MedicareCENTER Mobile App also includes personal websites for every individual agent, lead generation integration with LeadCENTER — Integrity's proprietary lead management solution — along with full Quote and Enrollment e-application offerings.

"At Integrity, we're constantly working to develop new and innovative solutions for our stakeholders," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Our MedicareCENTER Mobile App is another example of that deep commitment. It's built to enhance the way today's agents work, providing them with a convenient, go-anywhere solution to manage their business more efficiently than ever before — all while staying compliant. We've always recognized the crucial role agents play in helping Americans find the right Medicare coverage, and we're thrilled to offer technology that streamlines the process even further, allowing agents to help even more consumers."

"As a leader in Medicare distribution, we have a unique understanding of what Medicare agents need to grow their business," said Harsh Singla, Chief Technology Officer of Integrity. "That's why it was crucial for our new MedicareCENTER Mobile App to be cutting-edge in features and functionality. We're pleased to say we succeeded on both fronts. This is a powerful, easy-to-use platform that will help Medicare agents work even smarter, so they can better meet the needs of the people they serve. Integrity will continue to lead the way in developing innovative technology solutions that revolutionize the industry."

"At Integrity, we are passionate about innovating the industry with transformative technology solutions to help our agents and agencies better serve their clients," added Steve Young, Chairman of Integrity's Board of Directors. "The MedicareCENTER Mobile App is another example of how we're innovating insurance here at Integrity, and we're just getting started in all that we will offer to our agents to help them better serve more Americans with their life, health and wealth protections needs."

Agents can download the app beginning September 29th from the Apple App Store or Google Play. To learn more about how the MedicareCENTER Mobile App empowers agents to better serve Americans, watch a brief video at www.integritymarketing.com/MedicareCENTERMobileApp.

For more information about Integrity, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with approximately 500,000 agents and advisors who serve more than 11 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place almost $20 billion in new sales and oversee more than $30 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

